Small business lessons: BC Association of Farmers Markets has a new program for entrepreneurs

Credit: BC Farmers Market Trail and Anise Wong

For our Small Business issue, we asked 14 BC businesses how they’re surviving in this economy. here is one of them

It’s surprising how quickly a farmers market can transform an empty parking lot into a vibrant, bountiful destination with crisp apples, flower-bedecked honey, and mountains of leafy kale at tented stands. There is abundant fresh fruit and vegetables – and it is also a vibrant hub for entrepreneurs.

“Especially in economic uncertainty, farmers markets are a great place to structure your business,” says Melissa Maltais, membership and programs manager for the BC Association of Farmers Markets. “It’s small-scale, so you can adapt and change as you get feedback, and you’ve got this warm community that is there to support you and provide resources to help you.”

It’s true that securing space at a farmers’ market involves less of a financial commitment than opening a restaurant or brick-and-mortar retail shop — but the cost can still be prohibitive for some entrepreneurs. To address this, the association launched a pilot program called Hatch and Hype in 2021.

“We really wanted to highlight how farmers markets are incubators in the economic development community, and it’s really a great place to start a startup business,” says Maltese. Through this program, small businesses do not need to purchase tents or tables (the price to participate varies between markets – some are sponsored entirely by non-profits such as the Community Futures Network of British Columbia and some are There is a minimal fee – think less than $50) and access to low-cost liability insurance, free promo materials, community resources, and educational opportunities.

Hatch and Hype initiatives began in the Kootenay/Columbia Basin region: for example, in Cranbrook, Bianca Tempel launched her stuffed cookie business, Snickdoodle Summit Bakery, and Kristin Gyurkowitz established her small-batch kombucha business called TruBucha Kombucha . Recently, the program has expanded to support entrepreneurs in Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

Maltese points out that programs like Hatch and Hype have become especially essential to the survival of small businesses during the current recession — plus, initiatives like this help make the marketplace community more welcoming to everyone. ,[Hatch and Hype] “They really started expanding the cultural diversity of the farmers market, because it was very attractive to people who are new immigrants or refugees who wanted to come to that area,” she explains. “We’re breaking down that barrier to entry.”

what’s cracking

The Hatch and Hype program has just launched in the Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands markets, so those figures are still pending. But here’s the report from the Kootenay/Columbia Basin area:

13 farmers are participating in the market

175 new farm and food vendor businesses created

194 new products launched by existing vendors

A total of 269 products appeared in the markets

Source: www.bcbusiness.ca