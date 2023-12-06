Small Business Gift Guide: 12 Entrepreneurs Share Their Picks

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, but between the December 25th rush and the never-ending stream of marketing emails, it can be difficult to find the perfect gift.

So who better to know about high-quality, innovative and sustainable Australian businesses to buy from than their fellow business owners?

We asked a group of entrepreneurs to share their best small business gift recommendations this holiday season.

Result? A small business holiday gift guide featuring 21 products and businesses recommended by 12 Australian entrepreneurs.

enjoy!

Athan Didcello, co-founder of July

,great digging Make great dog gear. Everyone is obsessed with their pets, so a new collar and matching leash is a very safe gift for any dog ​​owner in my opinion.

“From anything Bodega Deli – Hot sauces and rubs are delicious and perfect for workplace Kris Kringle or stocking stuffers. ultra violet Anyway, sunscreen is always a winner welly, which are smoothie packets containing fruits and vegetables. They taste like milkshakes but are packed with vitamins and fiber – a great way to get your kids to eat more vegetables.

“I really love happy people gumboots; These are especially good for yard duties if you have a family member who is a teacher. And Saba Organics The Hand Wash Duo makes a great gift for anyone moving into a new home, or that dreaded work commute.

Stephanie Sy, Chief Executive Officer of Homey

“I would encourage gift givers to consider shopping from social enterprises this holiday season to turn your dollars into real social impact. our friends are here Social Studio There are some incredible pieces on offer, most notably bla(c)k, who stock products from indigenous and culturally diverse creatives, as well as their own upcycled label. 100% of their profits go towards supporting their education programs for refugee and migrant creators. You can go online or visit their store at Collingwood Yards in Melbourne.

,fabric gap Another incredible social enterprise and Australian-owned clothing label that creates goods with a message that fosters conversation. They create clothing that impacts social change, using their brand platform to campaign, educate and elevate the voices and issues of tribal people. CTG’s website has lots of gift ideas; Or you can pop into their flagship store on Sydney Road in Brunswick, Melbourne. Our Pick: ‘Always was, always will be’ tee – it’s friendly, sends an important message, and is perfect for summer!’

Daniel Kitay, Co-Founder of Funday Sweets

“An extraordinary Australian small business that captures our hearts policeman,

“What sets Bobby’s apart for us goes beyond their refreshing low-sugar soft drinks. As a business deeply committed to advocating for reduced sugar intake, Bobby’s has become a favorite of ours. It has mastered the art of crafting beverages that not only appeal to the taste buds but also seamlessly aligns with our mission of promoting healthy choices. It’s more than just a drink; It is a conscious choice, a commitment to a healthy lifestyle without compromising the pleasures of luxury.

“Bobby’s dedication to sustainability is equally admirable. In an era where environmental responsibility matters more than ever, Bobby is at the forefront by using eco-friendly packaging and actively supporting local initiatives. This added layer of commitment to the community and planet reinforces our belief that supporting businesses like Bobby’s is a step towards a more conscientious and sustainable future. This Christmas, consider raising a glass with us to Bobby’s, a small business that is not only redefining freshness but also contributing to a tastier and healthier future.

“So, here’s Bobby – a small business that not only provides a delightful drinking experience but also embodies the values ​​we proudly stand behind this festive season.”

Danielle Pelli, Founder and Director, Anna Pelli

“This is one of my favorite brands for Christmas gift giving soft habits, Their ethos focuses on creating mindful rituals to help you relax after a busy day or when you’re feeling mentally overloaded. We’re a very small team that works incredibly hard to complete our campaigns each month, so this feeling of needing a way to relax each day really resonates with us and it’s great for friends and family. Makes a thoughtful gift.

“The business originally started in our neighborhood, on the Surf Coast of Victoria, where all of their fragrances are blended. There’s a really supportive community here that has created some amazing Australian brands and we love the opportunity to support like-minded local business owners whenever we can.

“Gentle Habits is inspired by the positive outcomes their products encourage. This year they have a beautiful range of gifts intended to remind us to smile, breathe, ground and connect with the Australian bush and beaches. In a world of such chaos and uncertainty right now, I can’t think of a better gift this Christmas.,

Sally Branson Dalwood, Director of Sally Branson Consulting and Co-Founder of The Suite Set

“Where do I start? My gifts are not traditional but what I want for everyone.

“It sounds ridiculous but for my fellow small business parents, I’m actually gifting them a bottle i am nutritious Vitamins for children. For many of us, we are tired, have kids who are done with school, and need to stay healthy leading up to and over the holidays so we can function.

“But I realize that giving kids vitamins isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, so if I had a bigger budget for corporate gifts I would give all my clients the gift of a session with Fiona Killacky my daily business, She is a very good operator. or one-on-one with zoom Dr. Aileen Alegado Mindset from psychology.

“If it’s a stocking filler, I’ll make sure all my lovely PR group and my media friends get a little gift of sparkle. Holme Beauty, a great and growing, Victorian brand. Because we’re all doing all the work by burning candles, and a little sparkle ain’t no one any harm!”

Jeremy Le, founder of Echt

,charlie and the bear This is not just a children’s clothing business; It’s like discovering a treasure trove of love and affection for your little ones. As the festive season begins, there is something magical about dressing your child in handmade Charlie and the Bear costumes. From adorable blankets with adorable holiday patterns to the softest, most huggable blankets, every piece feels like it’s crafted with a sprinkle of holiday cheer.

“What makes shopping from Charlie & Bear so special this Christmas is the personal touch they bring to every creation. These are not just clothes; They are little stories of childhood wonder and delight.”

Amanda Niu, co-founder and co-CEO of Eva

“I would love to recommend shit company Which makes a fantastic eco-friendly laundry detergent. Their dispenser bottles are refillable, meaning you don’t have to worry about taking out tons of plastic bottles every time. And when you’re done using the refill packs, you can just send them back and they’ll use them again. This is a wonderful idea!

“I’ve been a big fan of theirs for some time because they make it so easy for us to reduce our environmental impact. Plus, their bundles are adorable and make a very thoughtful gift for anyone!”

Odette Barrie, Founder of Odette & Co and Co-Founder of Launchpad Australia

“Reconnect – The ultimate card game for deepening conversations and connections.

“Started by Nim de Swardt after years of investigating intergenerational connection and storytelling, the deck is the perfect antidote to the loneliness epidemic. Perfect for gifting to a family member, friend, co-worker or staff member with whom you want to have a deeper conversation.

“Each person I have given the gift to has reported an incredible transformation in their relationships. I am Mad! My deck comes with me wherever I go!”

Aidan Clark, founder of SA1NT layers

“Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, most of us adults love a tasty playdate this time of year!

“I love the Ballarat-based offering wandering spirits Curated. From their smooth Wayfarer Whiskey to their aromatic Gallivanter Gin and their latest Precise and Pure Vansetter Vodka, you can’t go wrong with this rural Victorian offering. Amazing old bluestone distillery if you make it to Ballarat – or order online for R18.

Jacinta Hardy-Grant, Managing Director New Year’s look

,Rowena Martinich is a Victorian Surf Coast-based artist who creates incredible artwork focusing on large, dynamic and abstract designs and his artwork is seen in everything from public spaces to high-end designed homes.

“She has an amazing range of prints that are perfect for bringing colour, character and fun to any home and would make a really nice gift. Or, if you really want to splurge, a custom artwork makes a very impressive gift that will last forever. (It’s my dream to do an amazing handmade card collaboration in the future!).”

Luke McLeod, Founder of Soul Alive

“I will buy silk shirts from my wife and possibly some women in my family fable, They are a Sydney-based fashion label that specializes in silk shirts. My wife is very fond of the ones she has, so I will be getting them in some more colors for her. They also use ethically accredited factories which is a win in my books.

“I will gift artwork Blender Gallery. They’re based in Redfern, Sydney, and they have some incredible music photography photos that I really love, so I’ll be gifting them this year.

Source: www.smartcompany.com.au