Small airlines seek merger to compete with industry giants

Smaller airlines operating in the shadow of the country’s four major air carriers are feeling pressure to merge with others to gain access to more planes and airport gates.

These dynamics were on display Tuesday in a federal court in Boston, where JetBlue Airways tried to convince a judge to allow it to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion. This was also in play last weekend when Alaska Airlines proposed to acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion.

The outcome of these deals could be significant for the companies and the U.S. airline industry, in which four companies control more than two-thirds of the national market and dominate major airports in places such as Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Newark. Are. If one or both mergers are approved, the deals would be the largest in years.

The last major wave of airline mergers ended when American Airlines merged with US Airways in 2013. In addition to American, the industry is now dominated by Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. Each of those companies controls so many gates and takeoff and landing slots at their hub airports that they are unlikely to lose more than a small percentage of passengers traveling to and from those cities. Larger airlines also generally pay less for planes and other equipment because their size allows them to negotiate better deals.

“The power of size in this industry is tremendous,” said Christopher Wright, senior analyst at Third Bridge, a research firm. “There’s just these inherent advantages that size gives you.”

The dominant position of the Big Four airlines featured prominently in JetBlue’s defense arguments in a federal antitrust case brought by the Justice Department against its acquisition of Spirit. In his closing arguments Tuesday, JetBlue attorney Ryan Shores said smaller airlines “need the breadth of the network to be able to compete with the larger airlines.”

Justice Department attorney Edward Duffy countered that the sale would eliminate a small but important source of competition. Spirit usually sells tickets at lower prices than JetBlue and other airlines. And he argued that if Spirit is no longer helping to drive down fares on the routes it flies, more than 135 million airline passengers per year will be lost. By achieving this, Mr. Duffy said, JetBlue would become the kind of market-dominating giant it says it wants to compete with.

If it completes the Spirit acquisition, JetBlue would have a market share of more than 10 percent, compared with the 16 percent controlled by United, the smallest of the Big Four airlines. Alaskans and Hawaiians will have a combined 8 percent stake.

The lawsuit, which was heard by Judge William G. of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Argued before Young, the government argued that the takeover would reduce competition, particularly on the 262 routes where Mr Duffy said the airlines compete. The merger would increase JetBlue’s market share to more than 50 percent on more than a dozen routes, according to an analysis of data from aviation data provider Cirium. All of the newfound dominance will be on routes to and from Florida, where Spirit is based, although the impact may be minimal as the airline plans to give up access to some airports if the deal is approved.

The Justice Department also argued that Spirit is unusually disruptive, accounting for nearly half of all services offered by the nation’s low-cost airlines.

In his closing argument, Mr. Duffy argued that the idea that other airlines would fill the void left by Spirit requires an “astonishing” level of confidence that those companies “will grow faster than before and then some.” , that they will “take on legacy airlines in a way that they have never done before, that they will fly in ways and places that are fundamentally at odds with their established business strategies.”

The government said a larger JetBlue is more likely to imitate the Big Four airlines by charging relatively higher fares. Additionally, JetBlue plans to reduce the number of seats on Spirit’s jets to match its own spacious configuration, which the government said would further increase ticket prices. The Justice Department estimates that the deal would ultimately cost consumers $1 billion to $2 billion in higher rents annually.

In defending the merger, JetBlue has pointed to its history of disrupting the industry, a fact acknowledged by the Justice Department last year when it successfully sued in Boston and New York to void the alliance between JetBlue and American. A case was filed. With more planes and routes, JetBlue said it would have the ability to lure more passengers from larger airlines, forcing them to cut fares or work harder to win or retain customers.

The combination of JetBlue and Spirit “will provide the scale to become a viable, disruptive fifth national challenger to the industry’s major airlines in the years to come,” said Mr. Shores, a partner at the law firm Cleary Gottlieb Stein & Hamilton.

JetBlue also said it would give up access to some airport takeoff and landing slots in New York, Boston and Florida, where it and Spirit would have a much larger share of the market. The airline accused the government of being very short-sighted in focusing on a few routes rather than the national benefits of the deal. The airline argued that airlines could opportunistically make changes to routes and aircraft and that some would no doubt compete with the larger JetBlue, picking up some of Spirit’s business.

One thing that JetBlue, the Justice Department and many experts agree on is that the industry has become highly concentrated. The previous administration allowed large mergers that led to the dominance of the Big Four airlines.

Under President Biden, the Justice Department is aggressively trying to enforce antitrust laws, primarily by preventing further consolidation.

Of course, that strategy is unlikely to make the industry any more competitive than it is now, especially at airports where the four largest companies are already dominant. For example, according to Cirium, more than half of the flights in and out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in the past year were operated by American. United handles the same share of flights at Newark Liberty International Airport. And nearly two out of every three flights departing or arriving from Atlanta last year were operated by Delta.

Antitrust experts said having fewer competitors also makes it more likely that companies will maintain at least tacit coordination with each other. When there are only a few large companies, corporate executives can more easily monitor changes in their competitors’ fares and schedules and adjust their strategies accordingly. Companies are less likely to get involved in fierce fare wars because there is no advantage when each business has its own hub airport from which they fly most of their aircraft.

“Smaller competitors, generally, break ranks,” said John Quokka, an economics professor and antitrust expert at Northeastern University. Who has advised states and the Justice Department on airline mergers. “If everyone is buying something for $100 and you’re a smaller competitor and can price it at $70 or $80, you stand to gain a lot more share and business than the major sellers.”

JetBlue was founded in 1999 and quickly took root and became one of the few carriers to remain profitable after the September 11 terrorist attacks. The company gained a reputation as a scrappy, powerful company. In a 2013 white paper, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that when an airline operates in a market, fares decline, a phenomenon called the “JetBlue effect”.

But some airline analysts say JetBlue has lost its way in recent years as it chases premium passengers and profits.

If the deal is approved, JetBlue will expand its fleet and workforce by more than 50 percent, operating more than 450 aircraft and employing approximately 34,000 people. JetBlue operates primarily to Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and several destinations in Florida. Spirit’s network is more dispersed, but particularly dense in Florida and the East.

The judge in the case did not say when he expected a final decision. JetBlue has said it plans to integrate Spirit’s operations before the first half of 2024.

