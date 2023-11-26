Slush’d Start-up Conference to return in 2024 – Liverpool Business News

Liverpool start-up conference Slush’D sold out two weeks before the event in September and is now set to return ‘bigger and better’ in 2024. Tony McDonough reports

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram speaks at the Liverpool Slush’d. Photo by Kate Swerdlow

A start-up conference held in Liverpool in September will be “bigger and better” in 2024, says its organizer Jonny Clarke.

Liverpool-based digital entrepreneur Jonny helped bring Liverpool Slush’D to Stanhope Street in the city’s Baltic Triangle in mid-September. The event sold out two weeks in advance and was attended by 300 people.

In a Q&A interview with Liverpool and Chester law firm DTM Legal, Jonny says preparations are already underway for a Liverpool Slush’d in 2024. He said: “The main challenge is to get bigger and better.

“We are starting out with finding or building a larger capacity venue and hoping to add the main stage with some side events. One idea I’m curious about is creating a marketing corner.

Slush was founded 15 years ago by a group of students in Helsinki as a grassroots meetup for early-stage tech founders. It has been called “a celebration of entrepreneurial grit.”

It has since become a major annual event, attracting the biggest names in the start-up and investment community.

Organizers say Slush’s model of fostering a close-knit community of innovators and investors and tackling the barriers that prevent local start-ups from reaching their full potential has yielded “rapid economic benefits” for Helsinki.

Johnny said he couldn’t be happier with how the event turned out. He clarified: “I was discussing it. This is what I like to call ‘type to fun’.

“It’s like completing a Tough Mudder event – ​​it’s a challenge when you’re doing it, but the feeling of satisfaction you get is immense. I would say I would do it again, but we are.

He added: “The response has been overwhelmingly positive. We achieved our objectives to educate and inspire, and it left some doable energy in the community to further propel Liverpool startups forward.

“The only thing you have control over when growing a start-up is your mindset and the belief that ‘we can do this’ makes a huge difference.”

Slushed’s sponsors include Growth Platform, Baltic Ventures, Gather, LCR Angel Network, After Athena, River Capital, Marks & Clerk, Lloyds Bank + University of Liverpool.

City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram attended and the LCR Angel Network gave entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch to angel investors.

“The day was a blur because of the caffeine,” Johnny said. “Steve Rotheram’s enthusiasm was certainly remarkable and infectious.

“There is always room for improvement. We will work on some admin stuff to make the event run smoothly, but the main challenge is to make it bigger and better.

“Our goal is to further our Helsinki connection, not only in terms of organizing, but also in terms of community outcomes and helping local entrepreneurs go global.”

