Slumdog Millionaire star Rubina Ali Qureshi gets married in Mumbai

The 24-year-old star got married in a Muslim ceremony in her hometown Mumbai and is best known for her role as young Latika in the film.

She is believed to be married to Mohammed Shabbir Jodiwala, a successful entrepreneur who owned and managed two ice factories.

She teased fans with photos from her special day in an Instagram post, captioned: ‘Way to go on a new journey in life. Miss Qureshi to Mrs. Jodiwala’.

It is believed that the pair met in their neighborhood several years ago, before their friendship turned into a relationship.

They exchanged vows in a beautiful Nikah ceremony at Badri Masjid in Nalasopara, Mumbai on November 17.

Rubina shared some more pictures from her wedding on her Instagram account, with the caption: ‘Alhamduillah Nikah Ho Gaya.’

According to Cover Asia Press, Rubina said, ‘I am very happy. I have known Mohammed for many years so now it is a dream come true for us to become husband and wife.

‘It seems like [like] A beautiful day and all our family members are around us. I am blessed.’

It is believed the couple welcomed around a hundred guests to their two-day celebration, which is customary at traditional Muslim weddings.

However, according to Cover Asia Press, it is believed that Rubina’s slumdog millionaire friends did not attend her wedding.

The agency also claims that she is no longer in touch with many of her classmates.

Rubina now owns a beauty parlor named ‘Rubina’s Beauty Hair and Nails’ in Mumbai and is a professional beautician, makeup and hair artist.

The actress was only 8 years old when she starred in the hit film, which was inspired by the novel Q&A.

The 2008 film followed Jamal Malik (Dev Patel) as he addressed allegations that he cheated on the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and reflected on how he got there .

It won eight Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and others.

At the time, it was believed that director Danny Boyle’s film lifted the curtain on poverty in developing countries.

And Boyle not only filmed on-site in India, he also filmed children in the slums where he filmed.

He even took Rubina and other young classmates seen in the film, such as Young Jamal (Ayush Mahesh), Young Salim (Azharuddin Mohammed), Teenage Lakita (Tanvi Ganesh Lonkar) and Teenage Jamal (Tanay Chheda) to the Oscars. Delivered.

But Boyle said that getting the young actors to Hollywood was a challenge because some of the children did not know their birthday.

“Some kids don’t know their date of birth, so getting a passport for them was a nightmare,” he told THR.

The director was criticized for not providing facilities to the actors, especially when the film – which had a small budget – grossed over $370 million at the box office.

“We knew we had to make provisions for the children,” he told the outlet.

So Boyle appointed the teenagers as beneficiaries of a trust group to finish school.

