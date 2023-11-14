Slow wage growth raises hopes of interest rate cut in 2024

Salaries before bonuses fell to 7.7% from 7.9% in the third quarter

The market is increasingly betting that the Bank of England will cut rates next year

The City expects evidence of slowing wage growth in Britain will be welcomed by the Bank of England, as signs of easing inflation pressures raise expectations of an interest rate cut.

Wage growth before bonuses, a factor that has been of particular concern to the BoE and its fight against inflation, stood at 7.7 percent in the three months to September, up from 7.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The figure is well above consumer price inflation, which stood at 6.7 percent in September, but reflects the weak economic outlook and labor market softness, which is evidence that the BOE’s base rate hike cycle is having the desired impact .

The Bank of England has warned that the base rate will remain high for some time

Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at wealth management firm Charles Stanley, said: ‘Wage growth is one of the key considerations for the BoE when it comes to setting interest rates.

‘The persistence of wage growth will give the BOE some concern that the fire of inflation will not be easily quelled, and interest rates will remain high for a long time.’

However, RSM UK economist Thomas Pugh said the figures ‘help justify’ the BOE’s decision to keep interest rates at 5.25 per cent last month.

The softening of wages along with labor market softening, with jobless claims up nearly 18,000 in the quarter, should leave the BOE ‘satisfied’ that ‘patience is needed for wage growth and inflation to return to more normal levels’ in rates. “The hike resumes,” Pugh said.

There is growing belief that the BoE’s hiking cycle has already peaked and Governor Andrew Bailey is at pains to reiterate that it is too early to think about a rate cut.

Private sector wage growth is being closely monitored by Bank of England rate-setters

Three base rate cuts projected for 2024

Despite this, data from Pantheon Macroeconomics shows that the market is still estimating three base rate cuts for next year, with the first cut taking place in May.

Adding to the urgency of possible future cuts, Pantheon forecasts the UK economy will weaken, inflation will fall more sharply and unemployment will be higher in the coming year than the BoE expects.

Samuel Toombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: ‘We have seen a fairly large shift in market expectations for the base rate over the past few weeks.

‘This was not exactly the message the MPC wanted to send in its monetary policy report… It was signaling that inflation will be much higher over the medium term.’

He said that, should the Bank keep interest rates at their current levels throughout this year, ‘effective’ interest rates and mortgage rates – the cost of borrowing taking into account compounding – would rise, leading to further pressure on households and the wider economy. There will be pressure.

Change in direction: The market now expects three rate cuts next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics analysts

Pantheon estimates that ‘effective’ mortgage rates will continue to climb if the base rate remains at 5.25%

James Smith, advanced markets economist at ING, pointed to private sector wages, which were unchanged in September.

“If you compare the recent three-month period with the last three months, the growth rate has slowed down considerably,” he said.

‘This is a trend we expect to continue. If you try to build a model of wage growth, generally the main drivers at the moment are either inflation expectations or labor market tightness… both of which are waning rapidly.

‘All this suggests that the Bank’s forecast of private sector wage growth reaching 6.6 per cent in March is on the right track, and if anything happens, it could be beaten to the downside.

‘We think these figures could reach the 4 to 4.5 percent area by next summer, and this could be one of the catalysts for a rate cut starting in August.’

Looks like BOE will hit CPI wrong again next year

