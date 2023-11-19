Slow rate of returns leaves little room for excitement at MPHB Capital Berhad (KLSE:MPHBCAP)

If you’re looking for a multi-bagger, there are a few things to keep in mind. In an ideal world, we would like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned on that capital are also increasing. This tells us that it is a compounding machine, capable of consistently investing its earnings back into the business and generating high returns. However, after investigation MPHB Capital Berhad (KLSE:MPHBCAP), we do not think this current trend fits into the framework of a multi-bagger.

What is Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven’t dealt with ROCE before, it measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) generated by a company on the capital it employs in its business. The formula for this calculation at MPHB Capital Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.033 = RM57m ÷ (RM1.7b – RM24m) (Based on last twelve months till June 2023),

Thus, MPHB Capital Berhad has an ROCE of 3.3%. Ultimately, this is a low return and it underperforms the hospitality industry average of 6.1%.

View our latest analysis for MPHB Capital Berhad

ROCE

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock, so above you can see a gauge for MPHB Capital Berhad’s ROCE against its past returns. If you want to see how MPHB Capital Berhad has performed in other metrics in the past, you can check out Free Graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How is the return trend?

Over the past five years, both MPHB Capital Berhad’s ROCE and capital employed have been mostly flat. This tells us that the company is not reinvesting in itself, so it’s possible that it is past the growth stage. So don’t be surprised if MPHB Capital Berhad does not become a multi-bagger in a few years.

Another thing to note, even though ROCE has been relatively flat over the past five years, the decrease in current liabilities to 1.4% of total assets is good to see from a business owner’s perspective. This may eliminate some of the risks inherent in operations as the business has fewer outstanding obligations to its suppliers and or short-term creditors than before.

The bottom line on MPHB Capital Berhad’s ROCE

In short, MPHB Capital Berhad has been on a roll with similar returns on equity over the past five years. However the market may be hoping for an improvement in these trends as the stock is up 43% over the past five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trend holds, we wouldn’t hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Another thing to note, we’ve identified 2 warning signs Connecting with and understanding MPHB Capital Berhad should be part of your investment process.

While MPHB Capital Berhad is not earning the highest returns, check it out Free List of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source