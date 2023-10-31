primeimage

“I suspect that this most sudden and even violent surge in interest rates is going to test the financial structures that came into existence during a period of very low nominal interest rates.” -Jim Grant

Those financial structures are being tested. On Friday, financials were down 1.8%, while regional banks were down more than 2% and near the lows seen since the early 2023 banking crisis. The biggest disappointment about this selloff is that the market is moving so slowly. Drip, drip, drip. Regional banks broke out of their range and went down 20%. Microcaps have broken their range and are dropping lower. As measured by the IWC ETF, microcaps look like they will likely go 20% below their most recent range and are now at the halfway point. The latest thing to break out of their support are small-cap stocks. They have simply crossed their limits. 20% less, I’d say. The problem is dripping, dripping, dripping. However, it makes sense. While rates are dramatically higher, which should drive stocks lower, the government is pumping money into the system in droves. Trillions. GDP measures. It doesn’t make any sense, but it keeps the market from falling. The 4000 is the new magnet for the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 is down 10% since the last Fed rate hike in July and down 9% since our volatility signals went off in early September. There is extreme selling in the market and a surge is about to happen. 4000 is a huge support level. Water Torture with Stocks in Negative Gamma. This means there will be lows but also highs, which will scare some people away from the chase, followed by others moving lower. The negative gamma has led us to see a reflexive bounce, which could reach the end of the year. This is a very tricky thing here. Monday could be very interesting.

I see stock after stock and index after index repeating the same patterns. They all went higher after Covid and are now back to their prices just before Covid arrived. coincidence? The post-Covid era was full of government stimulus, and that stimulus is on the way. Good News? Corporations have two years to increase earnings and buy back stock. This means that their valuations are cheaper and thus more valuable to us at the same prices.

The hard part about drip, drip, drip is that it becomes harder to defend against. Hedging has a time value that reduces over time. It basically costs you money the longer you keep it. This is making this environment very painful for some people.

It’s hard to stay on edge, so we gnaw. I still think we see some kind of tradable low for bonds, but it’s just drip, drip, drip. Year-end sentiment can easily take over in this negative gamma environment. Remember, it works both ways. Volatility up and down. Not just down. They can easily make waves in the market even with little or no volume. We try to prepare for both.

original post

editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were selected by Seeking Alpha editors.

Source: seekingalpha.com