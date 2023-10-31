October 31, 2023


primeimage

“I suspect that this most sudden and even violent surge in interest rates is going to test the financial structures that came into existence during a period of very low nominal interest rates.”

-Jim Grant

Those financial structures are being tested. On Friday, financials were down 1.8%, while regional banks were down more than 2% and near the lows seen since the early 2023 banking crisis. The biggest disappointment about this selloff is that the market is moving so slowly. Drip, drip, drip. Regional banks broke out of their range and went down 20%. Microcaps have broken their range and are dropping lower. As measured by the IWC ETF, microcaps look like they will likely go 20% below their most recent range and are now at the halfway point. The latest thing to break out of their support are small-cap stocks. They have simply crossed their limits. 20% less, I’d say. The problem is dripping, dripping, dripping. However, it makes sense. While rates are dramatically higher, which should drive stocks lower, the government is pumping money into the system in droves. Trillions. GDP measures. It doesn’t make any sense, but it keeps the market from falling. The 4000 is the new magnet for the S&P 500.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

CFI has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to launch a comprehensive Corporate Finance Foundations Professional Certificate

CFI has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to launch a comprehensive Corporate Finance Foundations Professional Certificate

October 31, 2023
CFI has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to launch a comprehensive Corporate Finance Foundations Professional Certificate

CFI has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to launch a comprehensive Corporate Finance Foundations Professional Certificate

October 31, 2023

You may have missed

CFI has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to launch a comprehensive Corporate Finance Foundations Professional Certificate

CFI has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to launch a comprehensive Corporate Finance Foundations Professional Certificate

October 31, 2023
CFI has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to launch a comprehensive Corporate Finance Foundations Professional Certificate

CFI has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to launch a comprehensive Corporate Finance Foundations Professional Certificate

October 31, 2023

Plan to close railway station ticket offices affected

October 31, 2023
Optimising post-weaning feed intake: Effective management and nutritional strategies

Pigs & Poultry – Optimising post-weaning feed intake: Effective management and nutritional strategies – Teagasc

October 31, 2023
NFT Sales Fell 23% in October – Here Are NFT Market Forecasts for November 2023 – Cryptosaurus

NFT Sales Fell 23% in October – Here Are NFT Market Forecasts for November 2023 – Cryptosaurus

October 31, 2023
Can You Make Money on Sports Betting in Crypto Casinos?

Can You Make Money on Sports Betting in Crypto Casinos?

October 31, 2023