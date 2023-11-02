Growth in holiday sales is expected to be slow this year as shoppers remain weighed down by sticky inflation. However, business for our four club portfolio companies, tied to the financial health of the U.S. consumer, is still projected to boom through the end of 2023. Ongoing inflation is weighing on Americans this year due to higher energy and grocery prices, leaving them with less income for discretionary purchases. The holidays are expected to impact how consumers think about gift shopping and spending in general in the coming months. Bank of America expects same-store sales, or comp, as it’s known in the retail industry, to rise 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The holiday quarters in 2022 and 2021 were up 3.3% and 6.2%, respectively, from a year earlier. Due to this year of austerity, consumers are more price conscious than ever. “Shoppers are setting tight budgets for their holiday shopping,” BofA said in a recent note. Analysts also expect retailers to respond by offering promotions and discounts. “Ongoing inflationary pressures have suppressed consumer spending throughout the year,” the analysts said. Retail spending has been negative year-over-year since March, according to BofA’s aggregate credit and debit card data. The firm’s channel investigation found consumer spending remained weak in categories including furniture, home improvement and clothing. Spending on restaurants and general merchandise was better. This setup supports four club stocks: quick-service specialist Starbucks (SBUX), value destination Costco (COST) and TJX Companies (TJX) as well as e-commerce king Amazon (AMZN). SBUX YTD Mountain Starbucks YTD BofA chose Club Holdings Starbucks as its top holiday pick for 2023 in the restaurants category ahead of Starbucks’ latest earnings report. ,[Starbucks’] “Consumer reach continues to grow,” the analysts said, driven by strength in its loyalty rewards membership, which posted double-digit revenue growth in the third quarter in all its markets, including China, where the post-pandemic recovery has been soft. Strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results came in Thursday morning and the company saw China shivers rise 5% and China shivers rise 4% to 6% for full-year 2024. US stocks rose 8% in the fiscal fourth quarter and for the full year 2024. Estimated at 5% to 7%. BofA’s rationale for a buy rating on Starbucks is the company’s high-income consumer base, which makes its business “more insulated” from economic pressures. Therefore this consumer group is able to command higher prices on drinks and food items. In addition to releasing earnings, Starbucks on Thursday was hosting an update on its reinvestment plan it implemented last year to prop up its business. During this event, we will look to see how this plan will drive business growth over the next year. Costco and TJX Telsey Advisory Group also expect soft growth in holiday sales this year, but analysts there are calling warehouse clubs and off-price retailers some of the “best performing subgroups.” That bodes well for Club Holdings Costco and TJX, the company behind discounters TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods. According to TAG estimates, sales at COST YTD Mountain Costco YTD warehouse clubs should increase 6.5% year-over-year compared to last year’s 7% annual growth. Analysts said that despite some headwinds, Costco is still “performing well” as consumers face broader economic pressures. This will help Costco “remain a share gainer with its high membership renewal rates,” TAG said in a recent note. Analysts expect Costco to deliver “solid EPS” [earnings per share] Growth” in 2024 is driven by higher comparable sales, membership growth and efficient cost management. We agree because Costco has the right inventory at the best price for its customers. Given past membership fee increases and special dividends, the company is overdue Both. Costco is set to release its November quarter — the first quarter of fiscal 2024 — on Dec. 14. But unlike most companies, Costco releases monthly sales figures. And, on Wednesday evening, the company said October Net sales increased 4.5% year-over-year to $18.53 billion this year, continuing a streak of monthly sales growth. Excluding gas prices and currency effects, October sales rose 2.2% in the U.S. and Canada. grew 9.5% for U.S.; and grew 4.1% for international. E-commerce sales increased 3.1% last month. TJX YTD Mountain TJX Companies YTD Tag expects off-price holiday sales to grow 6% year over year , which would be faster than last year’s 4.3% growth. TJX reports results for the October quarter — or fiscal year 2024. Third quarter – on November 15. In a separate note Wednesday, Wells Fargo expects big things from TJX. Analysts are citing strong financial performance at MarMax — the Marshalls and TJ Maxx unit — and HomeGoods that are running “well above” Wall Street expectations. He also said the company is showing “strong execution” in a “favorable buying backdrop.” we agree. It’s TJX’s time to shine. TJX Stores has the best model for the time-strapped consumer, leaving the company well-positioned for the holiday season when it makes the most money. AMZN YTD MOUNTAIN AMAZON YTD TAG Analysts reviewed multiple retail survey insights and found that holiday shopping will begin early this year, with online retailers the preferred destination. That means Amazon, which has prepared for the holiday shopping season by hiring 250,000 employees, a significant increase from last year’s 150,000 employees. Analysts predict that Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday will remain popular holiday shopping events, as more shoppers spread out their holiday shopping. Shoppers are expected to turn to Amazon in search of cost-saving promotions and deals. Amazon recently unofficially kicked off the holiday shopping season during a two-day Prime Big Deal Days event on October 11 and 12. Amazon said Prime members saved more than $1 billion by taking advantage of millions of deals. We are confident that Amazon can perform well this holiday season while providing great customer service. Amazon’s consolidation of its fulfillment network into eight regional distribution centers has already helped reduce delivery touchpoints and provide Amazon customers with faster and less expensive delivery services. In the company’s post-earnings conference call last week, CEO Andy Jassy said that stocking items closer to their final destination is not only helping costs — but resulting in faster delivery times that are driving demand. “When you give customers fast delivery they actually start to consider you for more items than they otherwise would.” He added, “When you’re constantly getting something the same day or the next day, it changes what you want to do.” (Jim Cramer’s charitable trust is long SBUX, COST, TJX, AMZN. See here for a full list of stocks.) As a subscriber to CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you’ll receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. will be. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. People carrying shopping bags exit a retail store during the holiday season in New York City on December 15, 2022.

Eduardo Munoz | reuters

