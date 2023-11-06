Slow EV demand isn’t just hurting automakers like GM and Tesla

The halt in demand for electric vehicles is not only affecting the automakers selling them. It is also affecting companies in the supply chain, including producers of lithium, the component used to make EV batteries.

The world’s top lithium company (ALB) Albemarle saw its stock fall 7% on Monday after an analyst at UBS downgraded it, citing falling prices of the soft metal.

UBS analysts cut their rating from buy to neutral and cut their share price target to $140 from $253.

“With UBS downgrading EV forecasts, lithium demand growth in 2024 has declined from 30% Y/Y to 22%, and as a result lithium The supply will be sooner than expected.”

Albemarle recently cut its 2023 full-year guidance, citing falling lithium prices as demand in the US and Europe is expected to weaken.

“Our net sales in the third quarter were 10% higher than the same period last year. However, adjusted EBITDA was reduced due to soft lithium market pricing,” said Kent Masters, CEO of Albemarle., Said during the company’s latest earnings call.

“Although the US and Europe make up only one-third of total EV production in ’23 and ’24, in the near term we see potential challenges for EV growth related to economic softness and higher interest rates in those regions,” Masters said. “

Shares of lithium technology company Livent (LTHM) are also on the decline, down 24% year-to-date.

“On the demand side, we can see that customer purchasing activity for lithium in Q3 was weaker than indicators of market demand,” Livent CEO Paul Graves said during the company’s recent earnings call.

Unlike oil, gold or any other major commodity, lithium is not actively traded on major international exchanges. Materials are sold under contracts and the terms are generally not publicized.

However, China’s spot market shows lithium prices have fallen nearly 50% over the past five months, recently falling below $20,000 a tonne. The decline is a sharp contrast from a year ago, when lithium prices originating from China topped $70,000 a ton.

Albemarle says 80% of its contracts have set price levels that the company does not disclose. These are intended to protect operations and help limit the downside of falling prices.

UBS analysts highlight that “it is unclear 1) where those floors will come from and 2) whether they will remain in recession for a long time.”

Lithium brine evaporation ponds at Albemarle’s lithium mine in Silver Peak are seen in 2021. (Bizueh Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Las Vegas Review-Journal via Getty Images)

Lithium prices are falling at the same time U.S. legacy auto makers Ford (F) and GM (GM) and Tesla are warning of softening demand in the EV sector as financing costs become more expensive.

In October GM said it would step up its EV truck expansion, citing “increasing EV demand” as the main reason. Ford also said U.S. EV buyers were “unwilling to pay the premium.” [EVs] Over gas or hybrid vehicles, EV prices and profitability have declined rapidly.

Even Tesla (TSLA) has put construction on its upcoming gigafactory in Mexico due to concerns that global economic conditions will reduce demand.

“I’m concerned about the high interest rate environment we’re in,” Musk said during the company’s latest earnings call. “I can’t emphasize enough how important cost is… We have to make our products more affordable so people can buy [them],

The gloomy outlook for the sector is leading battery makers to purchase lower quantities of lithium and other materials for their EV batteries.

Tesla battery supplier Panasonic recently cut automotive battery production in Japan and lowered its annual profit forecast.

Not everyone in the market is so bearish. Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein played down concerns about lithium oversupply and said Albemarle’s stock is undervalued.

“We think the market is concerned that lithium spot prices will fall further in late 2023 and into 2024 due to oversupply concerns,” Goldstein wrote. ,

“As demand increases, we see lithium returning to structural undersupply in 2024, which will drive prices higher,” he said.

