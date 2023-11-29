November 29, 2023
The Slovenian government is paying thousands of fines issued to citizens who violated mask and social distancing orders during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total amount of COVID fines between March 2020 and May 2022 was approximately €5.7 million. under Legislation Put forward by the country’s centre-left government, the €1.7 million that was actually paid as penalties will now be refunded.

All violations will be removed from people’s official records and enforcement proceedings will be stopped.

Thousands of people hoping for a refund include a delivery driver who was photographed surrounded by police after lowering his mask to eat breakfast while sitting outside, far away from anyone else.

The footage of the man, who was fined €400, angered many Slovenians, who considered the police’s implementation of lockdown instructions excessive.

Passed in September, the bill was apparently drafted by the current Justice Minister, Dominica Swark Pippen, as an effort to redress the excesses of pandemic policing under the previous government – ​​or as she put it, “criminal injustices committed against citizens.” Through abuse of law and unconstitutional and excessive encroachment on human rights”.

Like many countries around the world, Slovenia saw protests against some of its strict pandemic measures, and not just by relatively extreme anti-vaccination groups.

Measures introduced by the right-wing government included restrictions on movement, gatherings and a requirement to wear masks outside.

In the country’s last parliamentary election, held in April 2022, that government was replaced by a centre-left coalition. Among the key issues in the campaign was public concern over the authoritarianism of the previous administration, with many Slovenians concerned that it was taking the country down a similar path to Viktor Orbán’s Hungary.

On the night of his election, current Prime Minister Robert Golob celebrated “a victory that will enable us to lead the country back to freedom”.

Source

