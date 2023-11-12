Slovakian skier Vlhova leads Shiffrin in first round of World Cup slalom

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova took a huge lead in the first round of the women’s World Cup slalom on Sunday, a day after she won a race on the same hill by a wide margin.

Vlhova took a lead of 0.76 seconds over second-placed Mikaela Shiffrin as the pair looked set to continue their dominance at the event. No other skier has won the traditional season-opening slalom in Finnish Lapland since 2016.

“I felt good, I did better than in the first race yesterday,” said Vlhova, an Olympic champion and 20 World Cup winner in slalom.

Sweden’s Sara Hector was 0.84 behind in third, followed by Lena Duerr a tenth behind her in fourth. The German skier finished runner-up, trailing Vlhova by 1.41 seconds in Saturday’s race.

On Sunday, Vlhova posted the fastest time in the first three sections, but Shiffrin’s performance was strongest on the flat final section of the Black Levee course.

“I felt really good, comfortable, I thought my timing was a little better than yesterday,” said Shiffrin, who ran with a bone bruise in her left kneecap after a training accident last week.

The American had to reduce his time on the ice in preparation for this weekend’s race and finished Saturday’s race in fourth place.

“I want to add more aggression or power to my turns, but I think it’s a step by step, a little bit,” said Shiffrin, who won both races at Levi a year ago.

The American won 14 races last season to take his career tally to a record 88 and add his fifth title overall.

Shiffrin started the new campaign with a sixth place in the giant slalom in Austria two weeks ago. Only once in her career has she failed to achieve a podium result in any of her first three World Cup races – in 2011–12, her first season on the circuit.

The second leg is scheduled for later on Sunday.

,

More AP Skiing:

Source