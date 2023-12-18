The reform has drawn criticism from Brussels, where the European Commission called the reform “far-reaching and touching multiple EU laws”.

The controversial reform of Slovakia’s criminal code, with which populist Robert Fico’s government intends to abolish the special anti-corruption prosecutor’s office, has been postponed until January due to parliamentary opposition blockage, local media reported on Monday. Has gone.

Initially, the coalition government of left-wing populists and ultranationalists wanted to introduce legislative changes by emergency procedure before Christmas, but did not succeed and will have to wait.

The reform has drawn criticism from Brussels, where the European Commission has called for a “thorough and thorough analysis” as the reform is “far-reaching and touches multiple EU laws”.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office is currently handling several major corruption cases involving politicians from Fico’s SMER party, such as former police chief Tibor Gaspar and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Peter Zyga, as well as central bank governor Peter Casimir and officials of the intelligence services. former head.

The Prosecutor’s Office also oversees investigations against oligarchs suspected of corruption involving agricultural subsidies and public contracts, tax crimes, and harassment of journalists.

The government’s bill has already provoked two large-scale civil protests, fueled by the progressive, liberal and Christian Democrat parliamentary opposition, with groups declaring their intention to withdraw if Fico’s government does not desist from its intentions. They will continue to protest on the streets.

Fico returned to power for a fourth term after the scandal-tainted leftist party won Slovakia’s September 30 parliamentary election on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform.

His critics worry that his withdrawal could lead Slovakia to abandon its pro-West course and instead follow Hungary’s direction under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Since Fico’s government came to power, some elite investigators and police officers dealing with top corruption cases have been dismissed or taken on leave. Planned changes to the legal system also include reducing penalties for corruption.

Under the previous government, which came to power in 2020 after running a campaign on an anti-corruption ticket, dozens of senior officials, police officers, judges, prosecutors, politicians and businessmen linked to Fico’s party were charged with corruption and other crimes. He was convicted.

