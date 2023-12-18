December 18, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?


The reform has drawn criticism from Brussels, where the European Commission called the reform “far-reaching and touching multiple EU laws”.

Advertisement

The controversial reform of Slovakia’s criminal code, with which populist Robert Fico’s government intends to abolish the special anti-corruption prosecutor’s office, has been postponed until January due to parliamentary opposition blockage, local media reported on Monday. Has gone.

Initially, the coalition government of left-wing populists and ultranationalists wanted to introduce legislative changes by emergency procedure before Christmas, but did not succeed and will have to wait.

close Ad

The reform has drawn criticism from Brussels, where the European Commission has called for a “thorough and thorough analysis” as the reform is “far-reaching and touches multiple EU laws”.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office is currently handling several major corruption cases involving politicians from Fico’s SMER party, such as former police chief Tibor Gaspar and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Peter Zyga, as well as central bank governor Peter Casimir and officials of the intelligence services. former head.

The Prosecutor’s Office also oversees investigations against oligarchs suspected of corruption involving agricultural subsidies and public contracts, tax crimes, and harassment of journalists.

The government’s bill has already provoked two large-scale civil protests, fueled by the progressive, liberal and Christian Democrat parliamentary opposition, with groups declaring their intention to withdraw if Fico’s government does not desist from its intentions. They will continue to protest on the streets.

Fico returned to power for a fourth term after the scandal-tainted leftist party won Slovakia’s September 30 parliamentary election on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform.

His critics worry that his withdrawal could lead Slovakia to abandon its pro-West course and instead follow Hungary’s direction under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Since Fico’s government came to power, some elite investigators and police officers dealing with top corruption cases have been dismissed or taken on leave. Planned changes to the legal system also include reducing penalties for corruption.

Under the previous government, which came to power in 2020 after running a campaign on an anti-corruption ticket, dozens of senior officials, police officers, judges, prosecutors, politicians and businessmen linked to Fico’s party were charged with corruption and other crimes. He was convicted.

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Tiger Global reduces stake in Bored Ape Yacht Club and OpenSea Holdings

Major NFT recovery: 36 BAYC and 18 MAYC tokens successfully restored

December 18, 2023
Premature rate cuts may please the market, but could spell trouble for the Fed, El-Erian warns: 'This would be nothing new'

Premature rate cuts may please the market, but could spell trouble for the Fed, El-Erian warns: ‘This would be nothing new’

December 18, 2023

You may have missed

Tiger Global reduces stake in Bored Ape Yacht Club and OpenSea Holdings

Major NFT recovery: 36 BAYC and 18 MAYC tokens successfully restored

December 18, 2023
Premature rate cuts may please the market, but could spell trouble for the Fed, El-Erian warns: 'This would be nothing new'

Premature rate cuts may please the market, but could spell trouble for the Fed, El-Erian warns: ‘This would be nothing new’

December 18, 2023
Is Displacing Data Scientist by Prompt Engineer the 'Sexiest Job of the 21st Century'?

Is Displacing Data Scientist by Prompt Engineer the ‘Sexiest Job of the 21st Century’?

December 18, 2023

Minority Rights Day: ‘Celebrate our Muslim women entrepreneurs’

December 18, 2023
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday – NBC 7 San Diego

5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday – NBC 7 San Diego

December 18, 2023
Legal experts explain how Rudy Giuliani may face latest financial blow

Legal experts explain how Rudy Giuliani may face latest financial blow

December 18, 2023