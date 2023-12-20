Slovakia announces regional coal phaseout, which will lead to huge savings

Slovakia has completely stopped coal mining and burning in the Upper Nitra region by the end of the year and the EU is supporting employment, entrepreneurship and the development of green resources in the region with €226 million, Slovakia cuts electricity costs. Is prepared to reduce by more than €. 388 million.

Phase-out in the sector had already begun in 2018 under the former government of Petr Pellegrini, although the last remaining plant is set to close before the end of the year.

Environmental NGO Friends of the Earth Slovakia praised the gradual phaseout.

“The region’s energy transition brings cleaner air and new business opportunities for residents. “Slovakia should thus reduce electricity costs by more than €388 million and save 3-5% in greenhouse gas emissions,” the organization said.

Previously, Slovakia spent about €100 million per year on subsidies for electricity production from domestic coal.

According to a study conducted by government analysts on the decarbonization of Slovakia’s economy, closing mines is ranked as the most beneficial climate measure, contributing to health, social and economic savings of up to €605 million.

According to an analysis by the European Commission’s Joint Research Center (JRC), ending production and operation of the plant in 2025 would reduce CO2 emissions by 6.32% in 2025 and 7.67% in 2030.

The Upper Nitra region can now benefit from several EU funds for its transformation. For example, analogous mining sectors in the EU can apply for support from the Just Transition Fund (JTF).

The total allocation from this fund for Slovakia is €440 million, of which €226 million is earmarked for the Upper Nitra region.

According to Lenka Ilsikova, regional coordinator of Friends of the Earth Slovakia, the plan to transform this Slovak coalfield into a low-carbon one could be an example for other coalfields in Europe.

Ilsikova explains that a wide variety of representatives were involved in drawing up the plan, including local governments, national and European level officials, local entrepreneurs, residents and NGOs.

(Natalia Silenska, Irena Genkova | Euractiv.sk)

Source: www.euractiv.com