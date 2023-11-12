slip into civic duty - Business News

LAKE PLACID – On Halloween, USA Luge Finance Manager Lucy Beaulieu cast her first ballot in the US election during early voting at the Mirror Lake Beach House. It took a long time for his vote to come.

“It felt good because it was my first time and I felt very proud inside. It was just me; My husband said, ‘You do your work.’ It felt great,” she said. “It feels good because, you know, since I live here, it’s local politics and I know who the candidates are, what their platforms are, so I feel like I’m making a difference for my kids in the future. Am.”

Beaulieu, 39, moved to the Adirondacks from her hometown of Manila, the capital of the Philippines, in 2009 to live with her husband Jordan. The pair met on MySpace in 2006 and, after two years of dating, got married during their first face-to-face meeting.

“It was really taboo at the time, this whole ‘we met on MySpace’ thing,” Beaulieu said. “He came to meet me and we planned to get married on the same tour, so we got married there and then he came back. And then, a year later, I processed my visa and all that and I came here.”

She never planned to move abroad when she was younger, but when she met Jordan she said “it was natural”. With the Internet, she knew she could stay connected to her family. She also enjoyed her first Adirondack snowfall – the first snowfall of her life. The hardest part of the change was what she didn’t expect: how quiet St. Regis Falls was after the sun went down.

“It was pretty much like a 180 transition,” she said. “When I first came here, we lived at his parents’ house. we were young. We lived in St. Regis Falls for a few months and I was like, okay, it’s 8 o’clock at night, why is it so quiet? I grew up in a metropolis.”

Back in the Philippines, Beaulieu went to school for accounting and was a certified public accountant – though not entirely by her own will.

“My parents pretty much pushed me to become a CPA. It’s actually a true story,” she said. “They used to say, there are a lot of engineers in the family. You are going to be the first CPA in the family. So I did.”

After moving to America, Beaulieu no longer practiced accounting. Instead, she decided to further her skills – although she never thought this would include a career in the world of international winter sports. She moved to Lake Placid in 2010 to start a job in operations at the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, and faced a steep learning curve.

“When we did tours at the training center, I was like… I don’t even know what biathlon is,” he said. “I learned, but it was a lot of fun when I first started there.”

In the years that followed, Beaulieu and her husband had two daughters, now ages 5 and 7. After 10 years at the training center, Beaulieu took a new job with the State Olympic Regional Development Authority, and then was hired as USA Luge’s finance manager in August 2022. But, the biggest change in his life came in 2021 when he decided to take up a job. The first step toward citizenship is to submit your application for naturalization. This was a choice he made keeping the future in mind.

“I didn’t want to renew my green card,” she said.

Green cards need to be renewed every 10 years, a process that can cost more than $500. Beaulieu was also interested in voting and said citizenship would give him a more secure retirement.

Overall, the process took about seven months. Since the coronavirus pandemic was still at its peak, everything was electronic. Beaulieu had to have his fingerprints taken and pass an oral examination with civil questions. His naturalization ceremony was held outside, and his daughters were able to watch him take the oath of allegiance.

“It was a good learning experience,” he said.

Beaulieu is happy with her life in Lake Placid, and although she misses her family in Manila, she said she is grateful for the technology that allows her to stay connected.

“I love Lake Placid. I feel safe here, especially growing up in the Philippines where crime is everywhere,” she said. “it’s a great place.”

Source: www.bing.com