Sleep's Enemies: Alcohol vs. Caffeine - Neuroscience News

Summary: A new study has overturned previous assumptions, finding that alcohol and caffeine can offset each other’s negative effects on sleep when consumed together.

Over a six-week period, the sleep logs of financial traders revealed that the combined use of caffeine and alcohol did not lead to poor sleep as expected, but there appeared to be a complex interplay that affected their sleep patterns.

While caffeine and alcohol individually reduced the quality and quantity of sleep, together they created a cycle of ‘self-medication’ with alertness from caffeine masking the effects of alcohol on REM sleep, making use potentially harmful. The cycle has started.

Important facts:

Caffeine alone reduced sleep duration by 10 minutes per cup, while alcohol reduced sleep quality by 4% per drink. The study involved a group of financial traders who are known to have high-stress jobs and regular use of caffeine and alcohol. The combined effect of caffeine and alcohol on sleep was less harmful than previously thought, revealing an unexpected interaction that can lead to a negative cycle of consumption.

Source: University of Washington

The first known study to look at the combined real-world effects of alcohol and caffeine on the quality and quantity of night’s sleep came up with an unexpected conclusion.

Researchers from the Center for the Study of Health and Risk Behavior at the University of Washington School of Medicine and the Center for Human Sleep Science at the University of California, Berkeley estimated that the combined intake of two of the most popular psychoactive drugs in the world would disrupt our good sleep. . And for how long?

This assumption was based on decades of independent studies of alcohol and caffeine. But a small group of financial traders who regularly consume alcohol and caffeine reported unexpected results.

“Compared to those nights when you might have one or the other, we thought we were going to see additional declines in subjective sleep quality or sleep duration,” said Dr. Lewis, a researcher and fourth-year clinical professor in the UW department of sleep medicine. ​said psychology doctoral candidate Frank Song. of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

“But in fact, that interaction effect was the opposite of what we expected and was having the effect of offsetting each other’s negative impact on quality or quantity. And it was very interesting for us.

The interactions of alcohol and caffeine revealed themselves over the period of a six-week micro-longitudinal study. Song said some participants also showed signs of cyclical self-medication, with the effects of one drug being used to overcome the use of another.

“I think a lot of people have come up with this really cool idea that you can use caffeine to get rid of a hangover,” Song said.

“But we found that while greater alertness may occur in the short term, it creates a false perception of sleep state that contributes to continued use despite negative effects on sleep.”

The research appears in the journal one more, Researchers found that 90% of adults drink at least one caffeinated beverage a week, while 74% of people ages 15 and older drink alcoholic beverages regularly.

“Global estimates are that for all individuals aged 16 years and older, the average alcohol consumption is 6.4 liters annually,” Song said.

Song, lead author of the study, decided to focus on financial traders because their profession requires high attention and cognitive speed and there is a known regularity of caffeine and alcohol use to reduce stress from work. Before beginning his doctoral studies in clinical psychology, Song himself was an investment analyst, working closely with financial traders.

A group of 17 people recorded observations of their daily beverage consumption and the quality and quantity of sleep. The first two hypotheses they tested – how caffeine and alcohol work independently – came back with unexpected results.

Caffeine reduced the amount of sleep by an average of 10 minutes per cup consumed the previous day. Similarly, people who drank alcohol the day before reported an average of 4% decline in their subjective sleep quality per drink. Song considers both influences important.

The research group expected that those negative effects would continue when both were added to patterns of daytime caffeine and nighttime alcohol use. Ultimately they got the expected results.

“Over time, this turns into a cycle of self-medication, as some might call it, in the real world, where people will experience poorer sleep as a result of alcohol-induced REM sleep suppression,” Song said. Said.

“And they will try to reduce it with caffeine use during the day. We found that despite an objective reduction in sleep quantity due to caffeine, individuals did not perceive a reduction in sleep quality, suggesting a mismatch in perception that contributes to continued alcohol and caffeine use despite negative effects on sleep. can give.

“This can lead to harmful interactions and ultimately create a negative cycle for their sleep.”

About this sleep research news

Author: chris talbot

Source: University of Washington

contact: Chris Talbot – University of Washington

image: Image attributed to Neuroscience News

Original Research: open access.

“Sleep, Alcohol, and Caffeine in Financial Traders” by Frank Song et al. one more

abstract

Sleep, alcohol and caffeine in financial traders

Alcohol and caffeine are the two substances most commonly used to alter human consciousness. While their adverse effects on sleep have been investigated separately at the laboratory and epidemiological level, how they affect real-world night-time sleep, isolated or together, is unclear. This is especially true in occupations where alcohol and caffeine use is high (for example, the financial services sector).

Using a six-week micro-longitudinal study, here we examined the real-world impact of alcohol, caffeine and their combined consumption in a group of financial traders.

We demonstrate that alcohol consumption significantly impairs subjective quality of sleep (P <0.001). Caffeine consumption revealed a distinct phenotype of sleep loss, resulting in harmful reductions in sleep. quantity (p = 0.019,Instead of noticeable changes in sleep quality.

Contrary to our hypothesis, when consumed in combination, evening alcohol consumption interacted with ongoing caffeine consumption, such that alcohol partially attenuated caffeine-associated sleep loss (P = 0.032).

This finding suggests that the sedating effects of alcohol and the psychoactive stimulant effects of caffeine obscure each other’s effects on sleep quantity and sleep quality, respectively – potentially explaining their interdependent use in this group. Explain (i.e., “self-medicating” the evening faintness with alcohol to counter the earlier-day intake of caffeine and vice versa).

More generally, these results reflect the singular and combinational effects of two of the substances most commonly used to enhance human consciousness under free-living, real-world conditions, with performance-impairing (and thus economic-cost) consequences. Contribute to a unique understanding of. Which can be important for the business sector and society.

Source: neurosciencenews.com