By the end of last year, there was Bobobox, which offers “bobocabins” at campsites for groups and families interested in glamping — high-end camping — and its “bobopod” for people looking to travel on a lower budget, There were 32 places. Indonesian President Joko Widodo and several of his officials stayed at BoboCabins in Ibu Kota Nusantara, the country’s future capital, last year.

Bobopod offers accommodation for solo travelers similar to Japan’s famous capsule rooms. It specifically aims to serve the niche market of solo female travelers looking for budget accommodation without compromising on safety, convenience and hygiene.

“Our products are not just for the Indonesian market,” Bong said. “We see how the solutions can be replicated in many different parts of the world and so we are also looking at international expansion and trying to attract international investors looking to expand into different regions. And are looking at where Bobobox’s next footprint will be. ,

Meanwhile, the company’s plans to introduce the BoboCabin in the US and the BoboPod in the Japanese market will be funded by its core investors as well as its balance sheet. In addition to Horizon Ventures, Bobobox has investors from Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia who have invested $30 million, Bong said.

“We are seeing that more developed countries like Japan and the US have the regulatory framework that will allow us to grow and scale the business faster,” he said. “For example in Japan, they have regulations for capsule hotels, while the US also has regulations specifically for cabins.”

In the case of Japan, where the capsule hotel concept originated, Bong sees an opportunity to target a different type of guest.

“Up until now, capsule hotels in Japan have always been seen as a solution for the male and aging market,” he said.

“Usually these capsule hotels are for people who missed the last train home or who go to the bar to drink and can’t go home so they sleep in capsule hotels. But it has never been seen as a solution for frequent business travelers or solo travelers.

“And housing prices in Japan are rising but people still prefer options.

“We see our product, with its large space and king-size bed, air conditioning and privacy, as a solution not only for late-night men and older generations, but our pricing is in line with local market value. Rates will vary between 4,000 yen (US$26.85) and 6,000 yen per night.”

Meanwhile, the US has a mature camping market, where most camping sites are over 20 years old. He sees opportunity in the fact that many of them have not fully embraced the digital age.

In 2023, BoboPod’s average occupancy rate in its home market was 82 percent, compared to 79 percent for BoboCabin.

“The breakeven point for each space is really only 30 percent, so a 60 percent occupancy rate is considered good. But 80 percent occupancy would be excellent and that’s what we’re aiming for right now for all of our locations,” Bong said.

In the first nine months of 2023, the average occupancy rate of hotels in Indonesia was 49.2 percent, an improvement from the annual occupancy rate of between 32.2 percent and 47.6 percent from 2020 to 2022 during the coronavirus pandemic. The latest report from Jakarta-based credit rating agency KRI.

According to official data, the number of foreign tourists visiting the country is expected to exceed 11 million in 2023, almost double the 5.9 million visitors recorded last year. However, the latest numbers still lag behind the 16.1 million foreign tourist visits to the country in 2019, before the pandemic.

Both KRI and property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield expect hotel occupancy rates to further improve as popular international acts such as Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Diana Krall are set to hold concerts in Indonesia, while sporting events including the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix Are also going to be organized. Up this year.

“Growth in passenger numbers is projected to continue through 2024, with many regions poised to match or even surpass figures seen in 2019,” the KRI report said.

The positive outlook for the hotel sector in Southeast Asia’s largest economy has attracted the attention of international hospitality players, with Radisson Hotel Group recently announcing plans to open a 150-room Radisson Resort Anyar on a famous beach in Banten province. Which is of two hours. Drive through central Jakarta in 2027.

Source: www.scmp.com