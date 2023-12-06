Sleeping Bitcoin Giants Wake Up: Pattern Mirrors 2021 Bull Run

On-chain data shows that dormant Bitcoin whales have been becoming active again recently, reminiscent of the 2021 bull run.

Bitcoin whales dormant from 10+ years ago are waking up

In a new CryptoQuant QuickTake post, analyst Martun talks about a pattern that formed in Bitcoin during the last bullish run in 2021.

The indicator of interest here is the amount of Bitcoin being transferred onto a blockchain that was inactive for at least ten years before the transaction occurred.

Ten years is obviously a very long time, so whenever wallets containing this old BTC become active again, it is always something that ignites discussion in the community.

In many cases, coins become so old because they were lost at some point. A large portion of this supply will never be involved in transactions again, because the wallets carrying them are lost to such an extent that they cannot be rediscovered by any means.

Some of the supplies may be easily forgotten, rather than lost, and found once again. When this happens, the finder (who may or may not be the original owner of the coins) may decide to move the coins immediately, sell them and get cash, or perhaps, they may decide to hold off on the search a little longer. Can take decisions. Fair price time to unload bitcoin.

The chart below shows examples where coins that were inactive from 10 years ago have seen some movement over the past few years.

It seems as if these old coins have recently come into use again. Source: CryptoQuant

From the graph, it is visible that the Bitcoin bull run back during the first half of 2021 saw several instances where such inactive BTC stacks broke their silence in large quantities.

Some of these woke whales may be those who may have missed their old BTC wallets after seeing the cryptocurrency making waves in the news, while others may be those who rediscovered their old coins some time ago. , but have been waiting since then. This is a profitable selling opportunity.

The 10-year-old coin remained mostly inactive throughout the second half of the bull run and the bear market of 2022, making only a few big moves. Of these, two in particular were quite interesting, as they coincided with lows in the asset’s price.

Martunn highlights these examples in the chart. According to the analyst, it is possible that these were whales who were panic selling after seeing the cryptocurrency drop to lower levels.

As is clear from the chart, dormant whale activity has heated up once again recently. “Looking at the last few months, there have been more than 13 similar transactions. It’s surprising that this is happening during an uptrend, as Bitcoin is rising due to news about emerging ETFs,” says Martun.

The latest of these transactions occurred just yesterday, when a 1,000 BTC stack that was more than 10 years old was involved in a move. one in Post On X, the same analyst pointed out that this whale is a retired miner, as many of the inputs his wallet received came directly from the network’s block rewards.

It appears that the latest rally in cryptocurrencies is creating a similar effect to the 2021 bull run, attracting these inactive whales to finally move their coins.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $42,400, up 13% in the past week.

It appears that the asset price has increased over the past few days. Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

