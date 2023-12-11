December 11, 2023
Sky Mavis, creator of the Axie Infinity web3 game, announces partnership with Funny Magus –


Katherine Daly December 10, 2023 – 7:09 pm

Sky Mavis, the company behind axie infinity Web3 Games has recently revealed an exciting collaboration funny magus, a gaming developer in Singapore. The partnership was unveiled at X and aims to bring a new game called apeiron For Ronin Blockchain, expanding the scope of blockchain gaming.

Blockchain games, also known as crypto games, NFT games, Web3 games, or metaverse games, are essentially video games powered or partially built using blockchain technology. This technology differentiates them from traditional video games in important ways, giving players new possibilities for rewards and ownership of digital content. Although the concept of blockchain emerged over a decade ago, it took until recently for blockchain gaming to gain prominence.

In 2020, axie infinity This is a significant breakthrough after years of speculation about how blockchain could improve video games. Rapidly claiming the title of greatest Web3 game ever made. This change improved the way players can earn rewards and acquire digital assets in innovative ways. Nevertheless, Sky Mavis has been working on restoring the reputation of Ronin Blockchain since last year.

The effort was sparked by the alleged theft of over half a billion dollars by North Korean hacking group Lazarus, which occurred after the game stopped using the Ethereum blockchain. Bring in apeiron Ronin is not for blockchain sky mavis‘The first step to expanding your game market. In March, the company revealed plans to launch four more titles on the Ronin Network. During this period, Funny Magus, Singapore-based company recognized for its support Acid Rain World Franchise. Additionally, they launched a beta version of a new grand strategy mobile MMO called Acid Rain World: Gray Dawn.

funny magus highlighted enthusiastically apeiron on its website as a major player in the emerging era of token-powered play-and-earn NFT games. They emphasize a tri-token system (governance, earning in-game and alliance tokens) for a dynamic in-game economy.

In apeiron, players can interact with NFTs represented as planets, stars, and relics. These NFTs offer direct ownership, allowing players to own, sell, or use them within the broader NFT metaverse. The game integrates gameplay, enabling players to influence the world before taking on the role of a controllable avatar, revealing the secrets of the universe through unique NFTs.

Source: games.mxdwn.com



