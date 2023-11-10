November 10, 2023
Sky Mavis co-founder echoes Roblox CEO Baszucki’s NFT dream


roblox Founder and CEO David Baszucki has made headlines for Web3 after revealing the future potential of NFTs on the popular UGC platform.

During an interview with CNBC, Baszucki was asked about his outlook regarding the platform’s expansion outside of the Robux currency. roblox And could NFTs one day become a reality in games?

“There is something dreamy here about moving goods and NFTs from one platform to another,” he said. Speaking specifically about the potential for special NFTs earmarked for charity, Baszucki said, “We would imagine someday they would go off-platform as NFTs, possibly be sold off-platform, and then Will return to the platform.”

Although it has been teased before, as one can imagine, the interview has generated quite a bit of excitement among the Web3 gaming crowd. Some of its experts immediately gave their reactions.

“Sentiments are changing and spreading because of the shared network effect inherent in Web3,” Yat Sui, co-founder and president of Animoca Brands, said via X. NFTs will have massive impact on everyone space.”

While Sky Mavis co-founder and COO Alexander Leonard Larsen commented, “David has been an investor in Sky Mavis From 2021 onwards.

“We regularly update them and the rest of our investors on our plans for Ronin and Axie. Games with NFTs will be more immersive and engaging. it is inevitable.”

You can watch the CNBC interview below, where NFTs are mentioned at 6:30 minutes into the clip.

Source: www.blockchaingamer.biz



