SKUAST-K organizes entrepreneurship awareness program on raising hi-tech nurseries

Posted by RK News on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Srinagar, October 25: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) organized three entrepreneurship awareness programs focusing on ‘Hi-tech nursery raising techniques in vegetable farming’ to promote entrepreneurship and sustainable agriculture. Did it. These programs were organized in Dadhasara and Naudal villages of Pulwama district and Nadarbagh village of Ganderbal district.

Organized by the Vegetable Science Division of SKUAST-K and sponsored by the Union Ministry of MSME, these programs witnessed active participation of about 50 persons including unemployed youth and women in each session.

Dr. Ummaiya H. Masoodi, Assistant Professor, Division of Vegetable Sciences, SKUAST-K, coordinated the programs aimed at raising awareness about entrepreneurship opportunities in vegetable nursery raising and encouraging participants to explore this avenue for economic growth. Coordinated.

The primary goal of these awareness programs was to bridge the gaps in the startup ecosystem and formulate strategies to create a conducive environment for successful agri-business ventures. Expert lectures were delivered by experts from the Vegetable Sciences Division, including Dr. Ghazala Nazir, Dr. Syed Barges Zahra and Dr. Asima Amin. These experts highlighted various hi-tech methods for preparing vegetable nurseries, enlightened the participants about innovative ways to increase their income through sale of vegetable seedlings. Additionally, the sessions discussed effective marketing strategies with the goal of wide outreach and market coverage.

At the conclusion of these events, Dr. Ummaiya H. Masoodi expressed his gratitude to Dr. Haroon Naik, HOD of Botany Division and Dr. Basirat Afroza, Nodal Officer for MSME Training at SKUAST-K and their contribution in making these initiatives possible. Acknowledged the invaluable support. , These programs underline the university’s commitment to empowering local communities with knowledge and skills, promoting economic development and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the region.

Source: risingkashmir.com