SKUAST-K organizes awareness program on soilless farming in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, 13 December (KNS): Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir organized five one-day awareness programs in Kashmir Valley on “Soilless Farming to Secure Vegetable Demand of Urban and Sub-urban Population”.

The programs were organized in Sopore, Anantnag, Pulwama, Tangmarg and Wadura in collaboration with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Awareness program organized by Division of Vegetable Science, Faculty of Horticulture is an innovative and sustainable farming methods which can help in securing the vegetable demand of urban and peri-urban population. Progressive farmers and youth from rural areas and surrounding areas participated in the awareness programs. Fifty participants including rural youth and progressive farmers were targeted in each program.

Experts highlighted soilless farming methods offer several benefits that contribute to maximum yields and promoting sustainability in agriculture. Participants were told that by providing controlled, efficient and environmentally friendly growing conditions, soilless farming has the potential to help meet the growing demand for fresh, nutritious vegetables while reducing the ecological impact of conventional farming.

Addressing the events, Dr. Shahnaz Mufti, Program Coordinator and Associate Professor, Vegetable Science Division SKUAST-K, said that rapid urbanization and population growth in urban and sub-urban areas has increased the demand for fresh and nutritious vegetables. . He said soil-less farming provides a viable solution to achieve these goals. By eliminating the need for traditional soil-based agriculture, he said, soilless farming allows vegetables to be grown in controlled environments, making it possible to produce consistently high-quality crops regardless of climate or space constraints.

The Program Coordinator met the Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmed Ghani, Nodal Officer, MSME, Prof. HR Naik and Dean Faculty of Horticulture Prof. Shabbir Hussain Wani and acknowledged the efforts and support of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Thank you to the enterprises (MSMEs) for supporting and sponsoring the awareness programme. (KNS)

Source: www.knskashmir.com