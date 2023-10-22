SKUAST-K organizes 5 entrepreneurship awareness programs on high value vegetable production

Srinagar: To promote the culture of entrepreneurship in the high value vegetable crop sector, Vegetable Science Division of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir, Shalimar conducted five Entrepreneurship Awareness Programs (EAPs) in three districts of the state. Kashmir division.

According to the statement issued here, the workshops focused on awareness about various new technology-based high value vegetable crop industries, such as: Scientific cultivation of high value low volume vegetable crops (DAB in Ganderbal); Importance and Production Techniques of High Value Vegetable Crops (at Gutlibagh Veil Ganderbal and Repora Ganderbal) and Popularization of Exotic Vegetables to Increase Farm Income (at Dadasara Tral and Wadura Sopore Baramulla) from 17-22 October.

These awareness programs were sponsored by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). These programs aim to equip aspiring entrepreneurs, vegetable growers, young youth and progressive farmers with the necessary knowledge and resources to thrive in this dynamic sector. Around 50 participants were registered for the program at each location. Led by a team of experts from the Vegetable Science Division of SKUAST-K, each program focused on important aspects of high-value vegetable crop production, marketing and management to meet the specific needs and challenges of local communities.

Topics cover a spectrum of topics important to the growth and sustainability of the high-value vegetable crop industry, including innovative agricultural techniques, sustainable practices, market analysis, supply chain management and the integration of advanced technologies.

Dr. Syed Barges Zahra, Training Coordinator of these Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes, was pleased with the overwhelming response and participation of the participants at all the five locations. Talking about the importance of these entrepreneurship awareness programs, Dr. Basirat Afroza, Head, Department of Vegetable Science, commented that empowering entrepreneurs/youth with necessary tools and knowledge is crucial for the sustainable growth and global competitiveness of the vegetable industry . Program Coordinator Dr. Syed Barges Zahra acknowledged the financial assistance provided by the Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India and support provided by the Planning and Monitoring Directorate of SKUAST-K.

