SKUAST-K launches Mushroom Farming ESDP to empower young entrepreneurs

Srinagar, February 14: Continuing its efforts to connect with various stakeholders across sectors in pursuit of a common mission of empowering the youth for a brighter future, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Srinagar under the aegis of Directorate of Extension, SKUAST-Kashmir launched Is. The 8-day Entrepreneurship Development Program (ESDP) focuses on “Mushroom Cultivation as Agri-Business”.

The objective of this initiative is to provide practical training to unemployed youth and school dropouts, guide them towards employment opportunities and sustainable livelihoods and ultimately promote successful entrepreneurship in the commercial sector.

The inaugural session of the program was organized in the distinguished presence of Rohitashwa, CO 10BN/ in collaboration with Unit Headquarters, 10BN, SSB Srinagar, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare – Kashmir, and Plant Pathology Division, Faculty of Horticulture. SSB, who was present as the chief guest on the occasion, and Professor Dil M. Makhdoomi, Director Extension and Education, SKUAST-K, were present as the guests of honour. The trainees participating in this program were Dr. Raees A. Scientists from the Centre, including Dr. Wani, Dr. Saima Paul and Dr. Asima Rafiq, officials from various organizations and representatives of financial institutions like leading bank SBI, Axis Bank and Joint Director also participated. Skill Development Department, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the session, the discussion focused on providing insight into the complexities of mushroom cultivation as a viable agri-business enterprise and into the dissemination of technological interventions for increased revenue generation through innovative supply chain and post-harvest management practices. Emphasis was laid on the role of extension networks. KVK head Professor Shamim A. Simnani provided an overview of the program schedule, while Professor Dil Mohammad Makhdoumi highlighted the important role of extension networks in facilitating technology dissemination.

Center’s scientist Dr. Asima Rafiq conducted the program efficiently and Deputy Commandant Shri Om Prakash Mishra expressed gratitude on behalf of the organizers at the conclusion of the program. Director Extension, SKUAST-K appreciated the dedicated efforts of the scientific team of the Center for successfully organizing the fourth installment of skill-oriented training programs within a short period of two months.

Source: risingkashmir.com