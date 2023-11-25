Training on beekeeping started in Gurez, scientific management of trout culture in Ganderbal, quality assurance of pashmina in Srinagar.

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir organized three one-week Advanced and Current Management Development Programs (A-MDP and E-MDP) to skill the youth in leadership and managerial skills for entrepreneurship. Started it.

Entrepreneurship skill training is being conducted by various SKUAST-K Faculties and Centers under the sponsorship of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. MSME Ministry has approved SKUAST-K for 550 skill trainings to be conducted in the year 2023-24.

A seven day A-MDP on ‘Scientific Management in Rainbow Trout Culture for Entrepreneurship and Employment Generation’ has been organized by Aquaculture Division, Faculty of Fisheries, Rangil in which 25 youth, entrepreneurs and students are participating. The coordinator of the training is Dr. Mansoor Ahmed of the board.

The e-MDP on ‘Quality Assurance of Pashmina and Pashmina Products’ is organized by the Division of Livestock Products Technology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences. A total of twenty-five participants have been selected to participate in the training programme, most of whom are associated with the pashmina trade and some are students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Srinagar. Dr. Asif Hasan, Division Head, LPT, is the coordinator of the Sofi programme.

The A-MDP on ‘Technical Interventions to Promote Beekeeping as a Source of Sustainable Livelihood in Gurez’ is organized by Agricultural Development Center of SKUAST-K, Bandipora-II (Gurez). Twenty-five young aspiring beekeepers from the valley came here to equip themselves with scientific methods of rearing and managing honey bees besides learning about honey extraction and its various products and cultivation of bee-friendly crops like buckwheat, amaranth and strawberry. ran away. , Dr. Bilal Ahmed Bhat of KVK Gurez is the program coordinator.

Director, Research, SKUAST-K, Professor Haroon Rasheed Naik, who is the coordinator of the MSME training, was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the Trout and Pashmina training.

At the inauguration of the Fisheries Skills Programme, Professor Haroon said that the training aims to develop and inspire entrepreneurship mindset by skilling the youth with advanced training on various aspects of aquaculture on scientific lines especially trout farming. At the Pashmina event, he urged the participants to actively engage with the speakers to understand the problems associated with the trade with a view to revive the all-important trade of Pashmina processing in the valley to redress it for a better future. The livelihood of most of the stakeholders is linked to it.

The beekeeping training was inaugurated by Gurez Tehsildar Ali Mohammed, who highlighted the importance of such skill-oriented programs in the sector and urged the youth to come forward to learn new innovations so that they can be put to practical use for their development. Can be brought. Also this area will develop.

