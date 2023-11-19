SKUAST-K holds entrepreneurship awareness on fish processing in Banihal

Srinagar, November 19: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir, organized a one-day entrepreneurship awareness program on fish processing at Degree College Banihal.

The awareness program titled ‘Fish Processing: An Entrepreneurial Opportunity for Livelihood and Income Generation’ was organized by the Post Harvest Technology Division of the Faculty of Fisheries, SKUAST-K, under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises.

The objective of the program was to inculcate entrepreneurial mindset among the youth to start their own venture in the field of fish processing and value addition. Dr. Inayatullah Chesti, Head of Aquaculture Department, SKUAST-K, gave a detailed presentation on entrepreneurship opportunities in fish farming and its importance. Program Coordinator Dr. Faisal Rashid gave an overview about the value chain and business model of fish.

Principal Government Degree College Banihal Professor Bashir Ahmed expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the Faculty of Fisheries, SKUAST-K for conducting such an important awareness program and stressed upon the participants to take advantage of the programs to strengthen their skills and means of livelihood.

Conducts one week training on pesticide residue and quality analysis

A one-week training program on pesticide residue and food quality analysis concluded at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Shalimar Campus, Kashmir.

Training titled “Pesticide Residue and Quality Analysis using HPLC, GC-ECD, GC-MS/MS, LC-MS/MS, ICP-MS/MS” by Residue and Quality Analysis Research Center (RCRQA) of SKUAST-K. was conducted. Under National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) funded by World Bank-ICAR. Dr. Mehraj D Shah, Head of RCRQA, gave an overview of the training program in his concluding remarks. He said that MSc and PhD students from various educational institutions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab participated in the training. Professor Shabbir A Wani, Dean, Faculty of Horticulture, SKUAST-K, who presided over the function, emphasized on the importance of judicious use of pesticides to reduce pesticide residues in food and food items and pesticide residues in agriculture, horticulture, food and food products. spoke about. For the protection of human health and environment. Dr. AH Mughal, Associate Director Research, SKUAST-K appreciated the Head, RCRQA and concerned team for conducting such training programs and imparting knowledge on pesticide residues and quality analysis in food and food products especially for export markets. Told the importance.

RCRQA is one of the best laboratories in India and provides various services on pesticide and antibiotic residues, heavy metals, toxins and quality analysis to stakeholders across the country with a state-of-the-art facility at par with international standards. RCRQA has well trained scientific and technical staff and is one of the coordination centers in the All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues and is included in the Monitoring of Pesticide Residues (MPRNL) scheme at the National Level under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. . Government. Of India. The program concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr. Shahid A. Pader, Scientist, RCRQA-SKUST-Kashmir.

BVSC organizes industrial exposure visit for students

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir organized an Industry Exposure Tour for 3rd year BVSc and AH professional students of Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry.

The students were exposed to the tannery and bone rendering industry in the industrial area of ​​Lassipora Pulwama. Animal By-Products Processing is an important component of the curriculum of the third year BVSc and AH degree programme. Going beyond the boundaries of theory-based learning, students were provided on-site industry-based practical demonstration of various operations of skin/pelt processing and bone rendering process. The students were also accompanied by Dr Sheikh Rafeh Ahmed, Dr Hina Jalal, Dr Saadia Sajjad, Dr Tahir Nazir and Dr Asma Qureshi. Dr. Asif H Sofi, Head, Livestock Products Technology Division, FVSC&AH thanked the Managing Directors of M/s BA Rawanda and M/s Kashmir Bone Mills for their cooperation and allowing the students to visit their setup.

