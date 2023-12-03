Skills training on fish feed production starts at SKUAST-K

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) today launched a seven-day skill program on “Entrepreneurship in Fish Feed Production” at Rangeil campus.

The training is organized by the Department of Fish Nutrition and Biochemistry, Faculty of Fisheries of SKUAST under the sponsorship of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India. This program is designed to equip unemployed youth and fishermen from various districts of Kashmir Valley with critical skills and knowledge in fisheries and fodder production. The main objective of the program is to educate the unemployed youth about setting up feed mill for manufacturing fish feed on large scale or semi-large scale. About 25 participants from different parts of Kashmir attended the program to gain comprehensive understanding of fish feed production.

Research Director Professor Aaron R Naik, who was the chief guest on the occasion, discussed about the benefits of entrepreneurship in fish feed production. He also talked about the importance of organizing such training programmes. He highlighted that organizing such training programs inculcates a sense of entrepreneurship mindset among the youth by skilling them with advanced training on various aspects of fish farming such as feed production. Aquaculture expert Dr. Smith Lende, Head of Center of Excellence, Kahandanu University also participated in the program and highlighted the importance of producing feed for better returns to the farmers.

During the inaugural event, Professor Oyas Ahmed Asmi, Head of the Department of Fish Nutrition and Biochemistry, discussed about the production of low-cost feed and its benefits. Professor Farooq Ahmed Bhat, Dean, Faculty of Fisheries, stressed the need to focus on practical skills and practical experience in fish feed production. Dean, Fofi discussed in detail the requirement of feed quantity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Dr. Kavkabul Sabah, Assistant Professor, Department of Fish Nutrition and Biochemistry, SKUAST-K, provided an overview of the training program and presented the vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, another week long MSME Ministry sponsored Advanced Management Development Program (A-MDP) on ‘Scientific Management of Rainbow Trout Culture for Entrepreneurship and Employment Generation’ concluded at Rangil Faculty. The training was organized by the Faculty of Fisheries, Aquaculture Division.

