SKF recognized with 'A' score from CDP for transparency on climate change

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SKF has received an ‘A’, the top climate change rating available from CDP, the global non-profit that serves as the world’s largest climate and environment rating agency for companies, cities and Drives the disclosure system. , states and territories. Based on data reported to CDP, SKF is one of only 346 companies out of more than 21,000 companies assessed to achieve an ‘A’ score and as a result has been included in CDP’s ‘Leading Companies in Environmental Transparency and Climate Performance’ list. Listed in ‘A List’. Change.

The CDP Climate Change Score provides a snapshot of a company’s disclosures and environmental performance. The scoring methodology provides a comparable dataset across the market. By earning Leadership Recognition (A/A-), SKF is in the spotlight for showing environmental leadership, disclosing action on climate change as well as demonstrating best practice in strategy and action, as demonstrated by the Task Force on Climate-Related Finance Recognized by frameworks such as FORCE. Disclosure (TCFD) and others.

“We are proud to receive an A rating from CDP and it reflects our commitment to reducing climate impact both in our own operations and across the entire value chain. This is an important milestone for us, but we look forward to continuing For travel, even more must be done to enable rotation for a better tomorrow. We all need to move towards a clean, responsible, net-zero, fully circular society – something that will increasingly And on a scale that has not been seen before,” says Magnus Rosen, head of sustainability at SKF.

“Only by building a foundation of disclosure can companies show that they are serious about their important role in securing a net-zero, nature-positive future. Earning a place on the A List is about more than a score. It’s about high quality , a signal of holistic data that equips companies with a holistic view of their environmental impact, serves as a baseline for transition plans and – crucially – enables them to pursue their ambitions,’ ‘ says CDP CEO Sherry Madera.

SKF has committed to decarbonizing all of its operations by 2030 and creating a supply chain with net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Work to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions at SKF has led to a 15% year-on-year reduction in emissions by 2022 and SKF is on track to meet its 2030 target. Meanwhile, the share of renewable electricity used at SKF facilities is expected to increase from 40% in 2020 to more than 50% in 2022.

CDP uses a comprehensive and independent methodology to assess companies from A to D based on an ambitious and meaningful setting such as comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks, and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental stewardship. Allottes a score of Rs. Target. The full list of companies included in this year’s CDP A List is available at: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

