Sketchy report says 400,000 Apple Vision Pro units will be shipped initially, with 10 million by 2026

apple vision pro

A Chinese publication suggests that Apple plans to sell millions of Apple Vision Pro units in its first three years, but the supply chain reporting isn’t the best.

The Apple Vision Pro is expected to ship in early 2024, and all signs point towards Apple achieving that window. However, supply chain reports vary on how many units Apple will ship in the first year.

according to a interface news The post shared by

Reveganus got it wrong as 2025, but three years out from the Apple Vision Pro that would be 2026 – a much more realistic window for such sales. However, the high cost of Apple’s headsets may prove prohibitive and prevent explosive growth. The rumored cheaper unit isn’t expected until late 2025.

The report details the cost of the Apple Vision Pro, stating it to be $1,700 for parts and manufacturing. This is a far cry from Apple’s price of $3,499, but is in line with the previous bill of materials estimated at pre-announcement.

Despite Apple’s reliance on China decreasing in recent years, the report also suggests that the Apple Vision Pro is built with a 60% Chinese supply chain. This indicates that this trend will continue in future headsets, which Apple has already teased about the next two generations with supply chain sources.

This report is from a relatively unknown source that we haven’t covered before. Even a leaker with some accurate history, X poster @Tech_Reve, says this report is suspicious.

It also contradicts previous reports from better-known outlets. Rumors previously suggested Apple would aim for 1 million units in 2024, but dropped orders to 400,000 for the full year.

These numbers are the same, but the timeline is different. Monday’s report is likely working with old information.

We are considering this story unlikely, as it contains too much outdated or contradictory information to be taken seriously. Future reports from more reliable sources may shed more light on these numbers, but right now, they are too unknown to credibly suggest that they are probable.

Source: appleinsider.com