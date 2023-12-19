SK Telecom and Thales collaborate on post-quantum cryptography to enhance security of users on 5G networks

Leading Korean mobile operator SK Telecom and Thales have partnered to deploy Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) on 5G networks to advance customer identity and privacy protection.

This is an important innovation based on Thales 5G PQC SIM card and SKT 5G standalone network environment.

Both SK Telecom and Thales demonstrated key advanced mobile cryptographic expertise to pioneer this quantum-resistant solution for the telecommunications industry.

Meudon, France, December 19, 2023–(Business Wire)–In the context of the development of 5G networks and cryptographic standards, SK Telecom (“SKT”), Korea’s largest mobile operator, and Thales, a leader in digital security, partnered to successfully test advanced quantum-resistant cryptography. Based on 5G standalone network and 5g sim,The solution aims to encrypt and decrypt customer identities in a secure manner to protect user privacy from future quantum threats. This achievement is already important today as it protects clients from potential “record now, decrypt later” attacks. This represents a major step forward as it allows customers’ identities to be protected through regular commercial telecommunications networks.

credit rawpixel

This innovation involves upgrading the cryptography used to anonymize a user’s digital identity on 5G networks. In fact, on a 5G network the user’s identity remains hidden and secure at the device side thanks to the 5G SIM. The security mechanisms include cryptographic algorithms designed to resist attacks from future quantum computers, providing a level of security that is considered strong in the post-quantum era.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is leading an initiative to standardize post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, and SKT and Thales used Crystals-Kyber for this successful real-world test. These post-quantum secure algorithms are being developed to withstand attacks from both classical and quantum computers.

“This collaboration between SKT and Thales highlights our commitment to being at the forefront of cybersecurity and ensuring the security of our customers’ data. PQC provides enhanced security through the use of cryptographic algorithms that can be used against quantum computer attacks. Moving forward, we will combine PQC SIM with our additional quantum expertise to achieve end-to-end quantum-secure communications,” Yu Takyi, SKT vice president and head of the Infra Technology Office.

“Since quantum computers have the potential to break some existing cryptographic algorithms, there is an emerging need to transition to cryptographic algorithms known to be secure against quantum attacks. For 5G networks, Thales has begun to invest on cryptographic algorithms that are quantum-resistant. Communications security and privacy for users will continue,” said eva Rudin, SVP Mobile Connectivity and Solutions at Thales.

about thales Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies in three areas: defense and security, aeronautics and space, and digital identity and security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive. The Group invests approximately €4 billion per year in R&D, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, edge computing, 6G and cyber security. Thales has 77,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the group generated sales of €17.6 billion. About SK Telecom SK Telecom has been leading the development of the mobile industry since 1984. Now, it is going beyond connectivity and taking customer experience to new heights. By placing AI at the core of its business, SK Telecom is rapidly transforming into an AI company. It is focusing on bringing innovation in the areas of telecommunications, media, AI, metaverse, cloud and connected intelligence to deliver greater value to both individuals and enterprises. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit our LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/sk-telecom.

