December 29, 2023


PABLO – S&K Business Services, in collaboration with Syncurrent, is excited to announce a partnership aimed at providing Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) tribal members access to Syncurrent’s platform. Through this partnership, S&K Business Services seeks to empower CSKT tribal members by equipping them with the necessary tools, guidance and resources to begin their entrepreneurial journey.

This collaboration enables S&K Business Services to provide exclusive access to the Synchrony platform at no direct cost to CSKT Tribal members. By removing financial barriers, S&K Business Services and Syncrent are committed to ensuring that every aspiring tribal entrepreneur can take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Syncrent platform powered by artificial intelligence.

Syncrant’s innovative platform is designed to guide entrepreneurs through every step of the business building process. By separating entrepreneurs from their ideas, the platform harnesses their unique strengths and connects them to proven business practices. Offering a wide range of educational modules, Syncrent simplifies complex business concepts through easily digestible text with engaging animations. This interactive approach enables users to acquire knowledge and apply it in real-time, promoting practical learning experiences.

“CSKT has tremendous talent and opportunities. Through the great leadership at S&K, we are honored to be able to say that we are partners in fulfilling a joint, long-term vision. We deeply appreciate the opportunity to participate and contribute to the development of a strong economy. At Syncrent we have some really big ideas and, with the right partners, we’re confident we can make them happen. “We are excited and have some great things coming our way,” said Matthew Jacquez, COO of Synchrony.

To begin their entrepreneurial journey on the Synchronent platform, CSKT Tribal members are encouraged to visit www.cskt.synchronent.com and sign up. This exclusive program is limited to enrolled CSKT Nation tribal members only and designed specifically for them.

S&K Business Services, US HWY 93, Pablo, Montana. www.slfcorp.com 406-883-431.

About Concurrency:

Syncurant Inc. is a for-profit organization based in Michigan. Their mission is to remove barriers to entrepreneurship with a view to creating more tribal businesses. Syncurant works with communities across the United States to transform community members into entrepreneurs, and entrepreneurs into economic engines.

Source: www.charkoosta.com

Source: biz.crast.net

