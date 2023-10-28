Siya Kolisi calls on South Africans to unite and ‘build a better country’, echoing Nelson Mandela

Siya Kolisi has called on South Africans to learn from his rugby team and “build a better country” after captaining his side to a historic fourth World Cup.

The Springboks won their third consecutive match by just one point and retained their crown as world champions by defeating New Zealand in Paris, winning the final 12–11.

In a message echoing the sentiments of Nelson Mandela when South Africa won their first World Cup in 1995, Kolisi called on the country still divided around rugby to unite.

“There is a lot going wrong in our country, we are the last line of defense,” he said. “There is a lot of division in the country, it is possible to work together as South Africans, not only on the rugby field, but in life in general. We can’t go away from him, 1995, without him I wouldn’t be here. For people who look like me, it’s my job to give everything I can in Jersey to show they can have these kinds of opportunities.’

South Africa continues to suffer social segregation and economic inequality along racial lines, and deep issues remain, including high levels of unemployment, criminality and corruption.

“People who are not from South Africa don’t understand what this means for our country,” Kolisi said. “It is not just about sports, our country is going through a lot. We are the only hope they have.”

Scrum half Faf de Klerk echoed his captain’s message of unity.

“Hopefully it represents unity, what teamwork can do,” he said of South Africa’s victory. “There is a lot missing in our country. People of all races and backgrounds, supporting one goal, is something we can learn from in every day life. To build a better country and a better world.”

Head coach Jacques Nienaber described his team as “warriors” and said their experience proved the difference in the grueling battle.

“I think the main thing was just the strength of the team,” the coach said. “They are experienced, they have played in World Cup finals before, some of them were playing their third World Cup. So I think the experience is what drove it, they’re an amazing group of guys, all warriors.

“We have come a long way with these players, we have planned this since 2018,” said Nienaber, who is leaving for a job in Ireland after the tournament.

This was a victory by the narrowest of margins against their traditional rivals, who struggled despite numerical disadvantages.

Kolisi said: “The All Blacks took us to a dark place, it shows what team they are, they struggled, they put us under a lot of pressure. Credit to my boys for the fight, I’m just grateful.

