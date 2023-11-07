Sixty percent of major brands plan to increase their advertising budgets in 2024, new research shows

Marketers have expressed cautious optimism as they look to 2024, with 60% of respondents to a new survey saying they plan to increase their advertising budgets next year.

The findings, from the World Federation of Advertisers and Ebiquity, represent the views of 92 large advertisers who are collectively responsible for more than $50 billion in annual global advertising spending.

This is another indicator that the recent advertising slump may be coming to an end. Last year only 29% of respondents said they were expecting to increase their media budget in 2023.

Of the remaining 40% of those surveyed, nearly one-third (33%) said they intended to keep their 2023 budget through to 2024. Only 2% said they planned a “significant reduction” and 5% said they expected a “slight reduction.” ,

“I’m certainly surprised,” said Stephan Loerke, CEO of the World Federation of Advertisers. “You would think that in the current environment, the outlook would be more uncertain.”

Still, he said, that optimism could be derailed if conflict in the Middle East escalates further, and if oil prices rise.

The media head of a large food brand told Insider that their business was concerned about 2023 because the cost of things like ingredients and energy had increased dramatically, forcing them to raise their prices. But 2023 turned out to be better than expected.

“Retailers accepted the price increase — which was not expected — and consumers also accepted the increase,” said the executive, who requested anonymity because he was authorized to speak about forward-looking numbers. Was not authorized by the company. Insiders are aware of his identity.

Just over a third (35%) of respondents indicated they would increase their share of long-term, brand marketing activity in 2024, compared to 21% who said they would do so last year. On the other hand, 21% said they would increase their mix of performance activity, marketing aimed at achieving more immediate results, which is down from 28% who said they would do so last year.

“It’s a good opportunity. If you’re willing to spend on branding, you’re thinking about the long term,” said the media head of a beverage brand, requesting anonymity because they are tight on their budget. Were not authorized to speak about.

This executive also cautioned that although the signs for next year are positive, it is not a complete retreat. “In tough times, when budgets are cut, it takes a little negotiation with finance to build them back up,” the executive said.

Video advertising is expected to be the main recipient of next year’s budget increase, for example, with 85% of respondents saying they will either significantly or slightly increase their investment in connected-TV ads. Meanwhile, print, linear TV and radio are likely to see their share of most marketers’ budgets decline in 2024, according to the report.

Marketers have more channels to advertise than ever before due to the rise of emerging areas such as retail and commerce media, CTV and digital out-of-home advertising. But this brings additional complexity and risk for advertisers.

“CTV is an area where there is a fair amount of fraud and that is where the concern is,” said the media head of a healthcare company, who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to discuss his company’s media budget. Were not. “Everyone thinks we’ll go to streaming and video-on-demand, but fraud and fake streaming sites are rampant – I don’t think it’s as regulated as it should be.”

According to the report, nearly a third of advertisers said they plan to conduct log-level analysis of programmatic supply chains in 2024 and 2025.

