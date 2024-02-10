Sixers Notes: Buyout market, Hield, Embiid, Springer

sixes acquired buddy heald Thursday from the Pacers, which helps them with shooting and scoring, but Philadelphia needs to focus on getting some toughness and defense back in the buyout market, writes Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Some of that toughness was lost when the team made a trade. patrick beverly to the Bucks, according to Pompey, but the Sixers made the move with the belief that they would be able to add depth via free agency.

All signs point to the Hornets point guard kyle lowry Landing in Philadelphia. Lowry, who is expected to be acquired by the Heat after being traded in return terry rosier Played in the first season, first nick nurse He was a member of Toronto’s 2019 title team and is a native of Philadelphia. According to Pompey, while the Lakers are another potential destination, the Sixers feel good about bringing him in.

Philadelphia has three open roster spots after the deadline and adding another center to the mix should be another priority, writes Pompey. with joel embiid Out due to long term injury paul reed And mohammed bamba The fort is maintained in the central position. There are not many pure center purchases on the market yet, but robin lopez And Danilo Gallinari Among the larger ones are those that have been purchased recently. bismac biyombo There is another option on the free agency market.

We have more notes on the Sixers:

Sixers general manager excited about Hield acquisition Daryl Morey According to Pompey, Faith is the best player among those traded on Thursday. ,I felt like he gave us exactly what we were looking for, which is that he’s one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history.” More said. “We really like what he adds to the team and we feel like our healthy group, our playoff rotation, Buddy Hield is spot on with everybody throughout the league.Morey also pointed out that several majors were not traded, and the reason the Sixers did not address that situation through trade was due to a lack of options.

According to Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports (Twitter links), Morey expects Embiid to return this season after suffering a meniscus injury that could keep him out of action for a month or two. ,we are still alive," More said. "The feedback has been more good than bad… so we're hopeful, and we're teaming up to make it better this year. We hope he can get back to it [MVP level], We think we've got a real opportunity.,

Philadelphia surprised some by trading away the 21-year-old guard jaden springer, who was just coming into his own as a second-round pick. Morey explained the decision by saying that the Sixers felt Springer might not be ready to contribute in the playoffs by the end of his rookie contract, while using their second-round pick to potentially replace a veteran next season. Can be used to do business. For Bodner (Twitter link). ,We want things that can help us on the court with Joel,Morey said (Twitter link via Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports). ,..For me, the Jaden thing was a success.,

