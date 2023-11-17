Six years after its unveiling, where is the new Tesla Roadster?

The EV giant has been around for six years Tesla Inc TSLA surprised enthusiasts by unveiling the new generation Tesla Roadster. Even after six years have passed, production of the vehicle is yet to begin.

What happened: The new generation Roadster prototype was demonstrated on November 16, 2017 at the end of the event dedicated to the unveiling of the Tesla Semi. Tesla then said the vehicle would be available in 2020 and would be priced around $200,000.

The all-electric supercar can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, has a top speed of over 250 mph, and has seating for four. At its unveiling, Musk called it “the fastest production car ever made.”

However, the vehicle’s production timeline has been pushed back several times. According to the latest timeline provided by Musk in a conversation with the Ford CEO jim farley In May, the new roadster is expected to reach production by the end of next year, while design and engineering will be completed this year.

“We’re certainly testing the patience of our reservation holders,” Musk told Farley.

Do you want to buy a new vehicle?: Tesla resumed taking reservations for the Roadster in June, requiring customers to make an initial $5,000 payment via credit card and $45,000 via wire transfer within ten days. Rest assured, the payment is fully refundable. However, the company clarifies in its reservation agreement that the estimated price of the vehicle is not final and is subject to change.

The new Tesla Roadster is a descendant of the original Tesla Roadster. The Roadster was the EV giant’s first car, which was launched in 2008. Production of the older Roadster lasted until 2012, a few months before the introduction of the Model S.

See more of Benzinga’s Future of Mobility coverage follow this link,

Read more: Nikola founder Trevor Milton’s lawyers ask for probation to save client from jail, claiming company is ‘real’ unlike Elizabeth Holmes’s Theranos

Source: www.benzinga.com