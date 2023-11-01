Six-week entrepreneurship training on orchard canopy management begins at SKUAST-K

Posted by RK News on Thursday, November 2, 2023

Srinagar, 01 November: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) on Wednesday launched a six-week entrepreneurship awareness program ‘Branch to Branch: Understanding Canopy Management in Temperate Fruits’ in Budgam district on Wednesday.

The training is organized by the Fruit Science Division of the Faculty of Horticulture, SKUAST-K, under the sponsorship of Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in collaboration with the concerned departments.

The program is designed to equip rural unemployed youth from Budgam and surrounding villages with critical skills and knowledge in temperate fruit cultivation, the university said in a press release.

About 25 participants from rural areas attended the program to gain comprehensive understanding of canopy management in temperate fruit farming.

During the programme, Chief Horticulture Officer Budgam Dr Iqbal Baba discussed the importance of pruning and training in temperate fruit cultivation. He inspired the participants to become skilled pruners and trainers by highlighting the possibilities of entrepreneurship in this sector. Subject Matter Expert Budgam Masarat Jabeen stressed the need to focus on practical skills, theoretical knowledge and practical experience in canopy management for temperate fruits.

Course Coordinator Dr. Nausheen Nazir Associate Professor, Division of Fruit Sciences at SKUAST-K, played a key role in providing an overview of the training program. He explained the important role played by both the University and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the development of enterprises focused on skill-based training.

“Farmers do not have proper knowledge of tree canopy management. Overcrowding of branches, poor air circulation and poor lighting inside the canopy leads to more useless branches and poor quality fruits. This is due to reduced canopy Knowledge about management,” she said.

“But there are ways to overcome this low productivity by managing the canopies of fruit crops scientifically. Scientific way of managing canopies can increase productivity by 30-40%,” he said.

The participants will be introduced to best practices and modern technologies in fruit farming and will also be encouraged to explore entrepreneurial opportunities within the sector. In line with the commitment of the Government of India to promote entrepreneurship and self-reliance, the collaboration between SKUAST-Kashmir and MSMEs is an important step towards generating livelihood opportunities for the youth in rural areas.

Source: risingkashmir.com