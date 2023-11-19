Six ways the upcoming autumn details could affect your personal finances

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will have limited room for maneuver when he delivers his autumn statement on the government’s fiscal plans on November 22. The government remains committed to supporting the Bank of England’s existing strategy to reduce inflation, including using it to slow rate rises. economic activity.

This means Hunt cannot take any steps that would immediately boost people, businesses or government spending, such as cutting income taxes across the board. But he could focus on increasing tax breaks for business investment with the aim of stimulating economic growth over time.

And while the government often saves grand fiscal plans for its annual budget announcement (usually made in March), there have been some smaller measures in recent weeks that could be included in the autumn statement and its impact on your money. Will have an impact.

1) ISA overhaul

Part of the support for the business theme may actually include an overhaul of individual savings accounts (ISAs). These tax-sheltered savings plans were introduced in 1999 and allow you to protect cash savings or put your money into riskier investments such as stocks and shares.

Six out of ten ISA accounts are currently held in cash, but it is rumored that the Chancellor wants to move ISAs as a source of finance for British industry. This could include increasing the annual ISA limit (currently £20,000) for accounts investing in UK companies to encourage greater share ownership.

2) More mortgage assistance

According to mortgage lender Halifax, the average first home price fell slightly in the 12 months to August 2023, but could still be up to ten times the average earnings in some areas.

Against this backdrop, the government may extend its mortgage guarantee scheme for another year beyond the end of December 2023, at least for first-time buyers. Under the scheme, the government supports lenders that offer 95% mortgages, which enables home buyers to deposit only 5% of the home value.

However this plan has been criticized. While these types of initiatives may make home ownership more affordable for some people, it also increases demand. Without any concrete steps to stimulate additional housing supply, this could keep house prices high.

3) Exemption in stamp duty

Stamp duty land tax is paid by buyers of homes in England and Northern Ireland that cost more than £250,000 (£425,000 for first-time buyers). Wales and Scotland have similar taxes.

A cut in stamp duty land tax rates seems unlikely and the current cap has been extended to March 2025 anyway. However, the government is rumored to be considering a partial exemption in stamp duty for buyers who improve the energy efficiency of their home within two years of purchase.

This seems like a drop in the ocean compared to the need for wholesale greening of the UK housing stock. Which is about one-sixth of Britain’s carbon dioxide emissions. But this may be a relatively cheap concession to appease homebuyers.

4) Inheritance tax cut

Another persistent rumor is that inheritance tax – which applies to the money and property you pass on – may be cut or even abolished by the current government.

Most lifetime gifts escape the gift tax, so this is primarily the tax owed on your estate when you die. However, up to £500,000 of what you leave can be withdrawn tax-free (up to £1 million for married or civil partnership couples). Above this, the tax rate is usually 40%.

The exemption means less than 4% of deaths are charged, but inheritance tax is still extremely unpopular. So, cutting or eliminating it could be vote-getting, even if most people wouldn’t pay for it.

5) State Pension Changes

The government is currently committed to respecting the “triple lock”, in other words increasing the state pension in April each year by the greater of price inflation (based on the previous September data), earnings inflation (in the previous July quarter) or Has been. 2.5%.

Since the relevant data has already been published, we already know that the state pension under the triple lock is going to increase in line with average earnings (including bonuses) in April 2024 – an increase of 8.5%.

However, the law does not specify the measure of average earnings that the government should use. This creates scope for confusion and speculation that the state pension may be increased based on the increase in regular income excluding bonus (7.8%) rather than in line with total salary.

Using the lower figure would save the government around £900 million. And if you’re getting the full new state pension, your pension will rise to £219.75 a week, instead of £221.20 under the higher figure.

6) Profit stops

Unlike the state pension, the government can stop benefit payments to people of working age. Ministers are rumored to be considering cuts that would slash billions of dollars from the UK welfare budget. According to the think-tank Joseph Rowntree Foundation, this could be seen as a senseless move as 3.8 million people in Britain are already economically disadvantaged, while almost three-quarters of them are receiving state benefits.

Of course, the official details of the statement will remain secret until the Chancellor gives his speech to Parliament. Although there has been a lot of speculation in recent months and weeks, you will have to wait until we get a definitive picture of what the impact will be on your finances.

Source: www.bing.com