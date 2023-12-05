Many young potential hoteliers have asked me what it takes to become an entrepreneur in this great and noble industry.

Some are my students – I teach entrepreneurship at Arizona State University – and others I meet at industry functions or are growing staff at our hotels.

Here are six traits of success that I often discuss with them.

I can’t remember the last time I felt that I had learned enough and didn’t need further education. Although I don’t currently attend every conference session, I read new material every day, attend conferences, stay involved in all the local hospitality associations where we work, and continue to further my teaching, writing, And use speaking engagements.

I strongly believe that being actively engaged in this way leads to a brighter future for hospitality. If one wishes to be one’s own boss, these are the key principles for success. Additionally, it is essential to ask questions and be willing to take risks.

Whether you’re already in business for yourself or are considering it, it’s important to create a simple business plan that outlines short-term and long-term goals. A well-thought-out plan for each day and a roadmap for growth increases the chances of success. Business plans do not need to be overly academic; One set of action plans is sufficient.

For those seeking capital, more sophisticated approaches that outline all business risks and strategies are necessary to gain market share. A detailed budget is important when looking for capital.

You don’t need to be an on-call IT person at your company. However, if you are unwilling to learn about websites and their content, engage in social media, or use technology without help, your future prospects will be severely limited.

Becoming tech-savvy enables you to compete, even if you’re not a Gen Zer or a Millennial! Embracing technology can help you keep pace with artificial intelligence, robotics, and the Internet of Things.

Differentiating your product is important to gain market share on both the hotel and vendor sides of hospitality.

Michael Porter, whom I consider the dean of competitive advantage, always emphasized the importance of long-term competitive advantage. The price is good for a day, but the true profit lasts because it cannot be replicated immediately. Be proactive and view adversity as a challenge to progress.

Visualization is as effective in business as it is in sports. Whether preparing a speech, planning a game for a sporting event or starting a business, creativity can make all the difference.

Envisioning the future can excite, energize, and provide enthusiasm for your project, whatever it may be. A creative imagination can surpass the knowledge acquired by others.

As Einstein once said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge.” Collaborate with others – seek advice and build a trusted team.

You don’t need to be a CPA to be successful, but every entrepreneur needs a keen awareness of finances. Cash is king, details matter, and every penny must be accounted for – otherwise, a great marketing plan and operational execution can go to waste. Neat closing at the end of the month, quick review of profit and loss statement and careful examination of each financial document is extremely helpful.

A successful entrepreneur moves towards his goal regardless of doubters. Plan, act, and have a wonderful holiday season and successful 2024!

Robert A. Rauch is the founder of RA Rauch & Associates, a San Diego-based hospitality management and consulting firm.

The opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Hotel News Now or Costar Group and its affiliated companies. Bloggers published on this site are given the freedom to express views that may be controversial, but our aim is to promote thought and constructive discussion within our reader community. Please feel free to contact an editor with any questions or concerns.

