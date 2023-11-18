Six tools to help you plan for retirement SmartAsset

Preparing financially for retirement requires carefully monitoring savings, investments, and profit projections over decades. Thankfully, the right tools exist to help chart progress toward various retirement goals. Many of these tools are available at low or no cost. Free tools and calculators from companies like SmartAsset, JPMorgan, Schwab, and Fidelity offer good examples. These can present key retirement metrics to see how well reality matches projections. Schedule a consultation with a financial advisor to get personalized expert assistance with your retirement planning.

How Tools Can Help Retirement Planning

Retirement is a long way off when you’re just starting your career, and a lot of things can happen between those two dates. Retirement planning tools like calculators and software shed light on that journey. They can help you track progress on savings goals, simulate different scenarios, and provide personalized projections.

As an example, planning tools can explain how increasing monthly savings or delaying retirement can increase income. The tools also estimate future benefits from Social Security, employer pensions, and other sources. This helps one to plan a withdrawal strategy so that the savings will not be exhausted prematurely.

Although you can get a lot of benefit from retirement planning tools, these tools have some limitations. For example, they can only make broad estimates and have no way of analyzing your entire financial picture. They do not adequately account for the inevitable fluctuations in the market. They can only address a limited spectrum of individual variations that may characterize your financial situation. Tools can complement expert advice, but for most retirement savers they can’t completely replace it.

Here are six tools that can help you plan for your retirement:

SmartAsset’s Retirement Calculator. SmartAsset offers a free, easy-to-use retirement calculator to estimate savings needs. Users enter details such as current age, income, savings rate and planned retirement age. The tool then estimates retirement savings and annual income at the planned retirement age. It compares this income with the amount needed to maintain your lifestyle. If there is a shortfall, it suggests how increasing savings can help reach the goal.

JPMorgan's SmartRetirement Illustrator. People investing in the JPMorgan SmartRetirement Target-Date Fund can use the SmartRetirement Illustrator. It generates an estimated safe withdrawal amount each year till the target maturity year. This helps retirees spend their balance effectively over an extended period of time. However, this does not include RMDs or personal factors.

SmartAsset's 401(k) calculator. SmartAsset's 401(k) calculator estimates the future value of 401(k) savings based on regular contributions. Users enter their current balance, annual growth and expected returns. It estimates the account value and potential annual retirement income at a future retirement date. This helps savers see if they need to increase contributions to meet income goals.

Charles Schwab Retirement Calculator. Charles Schwab offers a straightforward, free calculator to see if retirement savings are on track. Users enter details such as age, income, current savings, monthly growth and planned retirement expenses. It then compares the estimated savings with the amount required at retirement. Changing variables such as retirement age and savings rates show their impact.

SmartAsset's Social Security calculator. Social Security benefits make up a significant portion of retirement income for many people. SmartAsset's free Social Security calculator helps estimate future benefits based on your age and past earnings. See how claiming age affects monthly and lifetime benefits. It also shows how COLAs protect benefits from inflation over time.

Fidelity Retirement Score. Fidelity's free Retirement Score tool gives a quick assessment of your situation in six questions. It asks about your age, income, savings, monthly growth, desired retirement lifestyle and investment style. This generates a score to summarize how your strategy is doing. Adjusting inputs such as retirement age and savings changes the score, reflecting their impact. However, it lacks in-depth estimates.

planning tool limitations

While very useful for looking at scenarios, most retirement planning tools have limitations. They only provide general estimates and do not provide a nuanced analysis of your complete financial picture. Some require expensive upgrades for additional features. Cost, market uncertainty, and the range of possible individual situations also constrain utility.

Some tools are limited to certain savers. For example, JPMorgan’s SmartRetirement Illustrator is only for investors in its target date funds. Others, like Fidelity’s Retirement Score, may sacrifice too much detail for simplicity and ease of use. Because of these limitations, the tools cannot fully replace expert financial advice for many retirement savers.

ground level

Online calculators and software enable DIY retirement planning by estimating savings and income. They explain how adjustments can improve results. They can tell you whether you are saving enough or adopting an appropriate investment strategy, or whether some changes could be made to help you achieve your financial objectives. While helpful in tracking progress, the tool has limitations compared to customized strategies. So there is still a role for qualified human financial advisors.

Retirement Investing Tips

