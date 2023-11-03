Six tips for small company CFOs to get off to a strong start

Considerations for the CFO

When a new CFO joins a small company, they are drinking from the proverbial firehose and are unfamiliar with the company’s operations and its decision-making processes. This position is a far cry from his previous role, where he was the go-to person for many business issues. Here are six tips to help a new CFO get off to a strong start.

Interviews with multiple stakeholders, A CFO will gather a lot of information about a company by interviewing the CEO, the entire management team, the entire board of directors, and key subordinates. A CFO wants to serve as a business partner to a CEO and management team. Gathering multiple perspectives will shed light on the company’s expectations for the CFO role and how these expectations align with the CFO’s own vision.

Ask important questions in every interview. Larry Stybel identified three key questions to ask Everyone In the interview, of which, a CFO should ask the first two. The first question explores those aspects of a company that the interviewer believes are successful and should be maintained, while the second question discusses areas that need improvement and should be addressed by a new CFO. They must be addressed. If the interviewees give very similar or somewhat similar answers, the CFO will have a good view of the company’s priority issues. If there are large differences in approach between the CEO and the board or the CEO and the management team, this is a red flag. As with any red flags, a CFO should think seriously about whether they want to join a company without senior team alignment. The synergy of the board, CEO, and management team is essential to the success of the company as well as the job satisfaction of the CFO. Because of each interviewee’s provincial work focus, management team members and key subordinates will often have somewhat different views from the CEO. If key subordinates have very different views from the other interviewees, a CFO may be joining a company with a very unhappy finance and G&A team. This is a yellow flag that the CFO must consider.

Do backdoor reference checks. While a company conducts reference checks on the CFO, a CFO should do the same by conducting backdoor reference checks on the CEO, the company, and the board. This can be accomplished by identifying and contacting former and current employees using LinkedIn. Additionally, if the CFO has a good relationship with the company’s audit partner or outside counsel, he or she may contact these individuals as well. While an audit partner and outside counsel will not disclose confidential information, they may be comfortable discussing the CEO’s management style and the characteristics of a CFO that would be a best fit with the CEO. References from venture capital and private equity board members can often be easily obtained through the CFO’s existing professional networks. These reference checks can also help new CFOs avoid stepping on landmines, an area addressed in Larry Siebel’s third question.

A CFO should keep in mind that online company reviews are often written by employees or former employees who have very favorable or very unfavorable opinions about a company. They may not reflect the current reality of the company and may even be misleading. A company considered offering its employees a free lunch if the employees wrote a positive review on a popular website that provides company reviews.

Stay informed about the company, The period between accepting a job offer and the start date is critical as company operations continue, and significant changes may occur. A CFO should follow the company and its competitors by reading press releases and news stories. Unexpected events can significantly impact a CFO’s initial plans and being unaware of important public information at the beginning of the job can have a negative impact.

Connect with potential customers. Contacting potential customers and asking about the company’s value proposition and the strengths of its product or service will help the CFO gain an understanding of the company’s business. This approach can increase the credibility of CFOs by providing them with valuable insights right from the start.

Make a to-do list. With a lot of information gathered during interviews and due diligence, a CFO should create a list of priorities for the first 90 days. This list ensures that important tasks are not overlooked during the busy initial phase of the new role.

The first 90 days can be challenging for a CFO at a new company, but by following these six tips, a CFO can significantly increase his or her chances of a successful start.

