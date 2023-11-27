The murder of French teacher Samuel Paty by an 18-year-old radical shocked the country. Now six teenagers are being tried in Paris for their alleged role.

Six teenagers will go on trial in Paris on Monday for their alleged role in the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty, who showed cartoons of Islam’s Prophet in his class.

The assassination horrified France and prompted authorities to reaffirm the country’s cherished right to freedom of expression and secularism.

Paty, a history and geography teacher, was murdered on October 16 near her school in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine by Abdullakh Anzorov, a radicalized 18-year-old refugee of Chechen origin. The police killed the attacker.

Paty’s name spread on social media after a class debate on freedom of expression in which he showed cartoons published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo led to a massacre at its offices by extremists in January 2015.

The teacher had used the magazine as part of an ethics lesson discussing freedom of expression in France. Blasphemy is legal in the country and cartoons mocking religious figures have a long history.

Patty was murdered less than a month after the magazine republished the cartoons.

According to French law on minors, all hearings at the Paris juvenile court must take place without the media.

Those facing trial include a 13-year-old girl accused of perjury after Patty asked Muslim students to raise their hands and leave the classroom before showing a cartoon.

The truth was that the girl had never been to Patty’s class.

A heated debate broke out on social media regarding his false allegations. Her father, Brahim Chanina, and Islamist terrorist Abdelhakim Sefrioui posted videos condemning the French teacher and naming him.

The teen later told investigators that she had lied. She admitted that she was not in class that day and that Patty had not made any such request.

Five other students at Patty’s school, aged 14 and 15 at the time, have been charged with criminal conspiracy to commit the commission of grievous bodily harm.

The investigation revealed that the attacker knew the name of the teacher and the address of his school, but did not have the means to identify him.

That’s why Anzorov promised to pay these children €300–350 in exchange for waiting several hours until Patty left school and identifying her.

According to the investigation, one boy did not want to do it alone, so he convinced others.

Le Monde reported that while they waited, Anzorov asked one of the boys to call the teenager who had first accused Paty, and she repeated the lie. She later told investigators that she did not know her attacker was listening to her.

All six teens face up to 2 1/2 years in prison. The trial is scheduled to end on December 8.

Eight other adults will be tried at a later date. These include the father of the teenage girl who was accused of making false allegations. At the time, he had posted videos on social media calling for mobilization against the teacher.

A radical Islamic activist who helped Patty spread toxic messages with her name on it has also been charged.

