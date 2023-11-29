Six months after Volkswagen exit, idled Russian car plant offers redundancies to workers

by Gleb Stolyarov

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Furloughed workers at a former Volkswagen plant in Russia are being offered redundancies, according to the union representing them, as new owners take over six months after VW finalized its exit from the country. Struggling to find a partner to restart production.

The plant, located in Russia’s Kaluga region, south of Moscow, has an annual production capacity of 225,000 cars, but work was halted due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The trade union said the plant will remain idle until at least March 2024.

In May, Volkswagen finalized the sale of the plant and its local subsidiaries to Art-Finance, backed by auto dealer group Avilon, which later renamed the factory AGR Automotive. The price was not disclosed, but a person familiar with the matter told Reuters the deal was worth 125 million euros ($137.14 million).

Limiting disruption to production and employment has been one of Moscow’s key goals as many Western businesses have left Russia, an issue made even more acute by widespread labor shortages caused by emigration and conscription.

Elena Kryukova, head of the plant committee of the MPRA trade union, told Reuters that factory workers earn on average a little more than 50,000 rubles ($562) a month.

Under the furlough scheme being offered by the new owners, employees are currently paid two-thirds of their salaries. They are now being offered three months’ salary upon leaving the job, along with a bonus for those who have been employed there for a long time.

Details of the proposal were first reported by Russia’s Interfax news agency. Avilon declined to comment. AGR Automotive could not be immediately reached for comment.

inactive employee

Kryukova said only a few of the remaining workforce of about 3,600 people have so far taken up the proposal from the new owners.

“They just sit in the recreation rooms, walk around the plant, socialize. They’re doing nothing,” Kryukova said.

Another source told Reuters that Avilon is in talks about a partnership with Chery Automobile, the biggest Chinese company in Russia. Chery and AGR Automotive had earlier declined to comment.

Kryukova said some workers at the plant were installing Russia’s GPS system GLONASS in Chinese cars.

Data shared with Reuters last week showed Chinese car sales in Russia peaked as domestic production improved following an exodus of Western automakers. However, the recent growth in the market may stop as high import costs and interest rates begin to decline.

In pulling money out of Russia when exiting, Volkswagen bucked the trend of other major automakers, most of which sold their assets in Russia for nominal fees but included buyback clauses that might one day allow them to return. Could.

France’s Renault sold its majority stake in Russia’s AvtoVAZ for reportedly one ruble, but with a six-year option to buy it back. Japan’s Nissan handed over its business in Russia to a state-owned unit for one euro.

The Russian government has said the Volkswagen deal did not include a buyback clause.

($1 = 0.9115 euros)

($1 = 88.9725 rubles)

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow, Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Tomasz Janowski)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com