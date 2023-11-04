Six Great Alternatives to Password Managers

article hero image

Internet security requires using unique and strong passwords for each website. Very few people know how to do this, and this is where password managers come in and can make online life easier.

There’s no doubt, actually working to stay safe on the web is hard – and getting harder. To be truly secure online, every login you use needs its own strong, unique password.

We’re starting to see the proliferation of “passkeys” that make this process easier, as it doesn’t rely on passwords. However, until this becomes universal, users should consider a password manager to help them create, manage, and fill in strong passwords.

The password managers we’ve selected here are excellent, free or low-cost, and user-friendly. Plus, we’ve checked each company’s privacy policies to make sure they can’t read any of your stored passwords, thanks to end-to-end encryption.

All six of our managers offer features like two-factor authentication, secure password sharing, and importing existing passwords. They all help you create strong passwords, auto-store them, and report on any passwords that are weak or compromised.

We’ve checked to see if any companies have reported a compromise or server breach, like what happened to LastPass. Thanks to their “zero-knowledge” policies, none of the password managers we’ve listed here There has been no compromise.

key chain

Being built into Apple’s Macs and mobile devices, it is clearly the first choice. Whenever you sign in to a website or create an account in Safari for the first time, the Keychain – called “Passwords” in System Settings – will pop up and offer to store this new login.

you should always, Always Say “yes” to this. That login is then stored and encrypted on your device, and then stored on iCloud and synced to your Apple devices.

At one time, what is now called iCloud Passwords only worked with the Safari browser on Mac. Like macOS Sonoma, it now also supports Edge, Chrome, Opera, and other Chromium-based browsers – sorry, Firefox.

You can also use Keychain on a PC by downloading the “iCloud for Windows” application and signing in to your Apple ID. It can then import and sync any logins you have stored in the default Edge browser, or Google’s Chrome browser.

Keychain includes some features for free that require a paid subscription on other password managers. Keychain will let you know if your password has been compromised or reused.

It will also tell you whether a password is insecure/weak or not. This may direct you to the website so you can reset them to something better.

If you access “Passwords” through Safari on a Mac, you can edit or delete duplicate or old passwords more easily than in the Keychain. In fact, its main weak point is the lack of option for multiple users on one account.

On iPhones and iPads, you can go to Settings -> Passwords and do the same. On Mac, the Keychain app is still a little intimidating for inexperienced users, so use Safari to get the password.

The password list is covered under Apple’s standard privacy policy, so Apple doesn’t know the contents of your Keychain. Some basic and anonymous “telemetry” data may be collected to help Apple determine how often an app is opened, for how long, or when the app crashes.

Given that it’s built-in, feature-rich and supports passkeys, why would any Apple user want to use anything else? One reason for this is the lack of support for Firefox, but there is also a lack of support for users who are cross-platform on smartphones or tablets – sorry, Android.

You can easily export your passwords from Keychain/iCloud Passwords, and import them into most other browsers on other platforms. However, imported passwords don’t sync back to Mac or iOS devices.

This is where third-party password managers come in. You can also easily import those passwords into them, and they to do Stay up to date on all platforms, so let’s take a look at some of them.

1 password

All five of the alternatives we’ve chosen store your passwords securely like a Keychain, but they also have additional features for managing and sharing passwords.

Although it’s a very close choice, our favorite among third-party companies is 1Password. Like the others, 1Password is multi-platform, supports all major browsers, and has zero knowledge of the contents of your password vault.

The main reason we like it compared to its competitors is its ease of use and tutorials for new users. It features support for multiple and shared “vaults” and ensures it is communicating with 1Password’s genuine servers, thwarting fraudulent sites.

Its one real drawback for potential customers is that there is no free tier. There is a two-week free trial – and it’s worth noting that most managers who offer free tiers limit them in various ways.

In 1Password you create a master password – which the company will never know – as well as a “secret key” as secondary security. You should store these in a physical safe or other secure location, because if you lose either, the company cannot help you recover them.

Beyond the trial, 1Password costs $2.99 ​​per month, or $4.99 per month for up to five family members, with both plans billed annually. Like the other options listed here, they also have team, business, and enterprise pricing.

Bitwarden

Bitwarden looks a little less friendly than 1Password, but it is the gold standard for password managers. It offers a limited free tier, making it a good choice for those new to the idea of ​​a password manager.

Like most other alternatives, the company has no knowledge of what users store in the vault. Like 1Password, it helps you if your master password is lost. It does not collect any user data other than your signup information and does not sell that user data to anyone.

Bitwarden’s free tier is quite generous, allowing an unlimited number of stored passwords on an unlimited number of devices. You can share Vault items with only one other user, and the free tier does not include Site Authenticator or security reporting.

Bitwarden’s paid tiers range in price from $10 per year for individuals to $40 per year for up to six family members. What Bitwarden calls “collections” – also known as “vaults” – are limited to two, except on family plans.

Dashlane

Dashlane, like Bitwarden, is another excellent product if you want more control than Keychain. Its paid plans also include compromise reporting as well as dark web monitoring.

As above, your passwords can only be read by you, not the company. Bitwarden collects and stores – but does not sell – email and payment information.

There is a free tier, but it’s limited to one device – and doesn’t include reports. An individual plan costs $33 per year, but a $60 premium plan adds a Hotspot Shield VPN for extra anonymity.

Dashlane is one of the few that offers a method to “transfer” your vault to a trusted family member or friend.

If you need a shared plan for a larger group, Dashlane’s Friends & Family plan allows up to 10 users and costs $90 per year.

keeper

Keeper is another option that respects user privacy. We’re less impressed by its quirky way of making users spend more, but like others, Keeper has no idea what you store in your account.

It does not market or sell the little user data it holds, but does share your email and IP address with its service partners. There is a limited free tier you can try, but it’s only for one device – so go for the one-month unrestricted free trial instead.

The Personal plan costs $35 per year with unlimited password storage on unlimited devices. The family plan costs $75 per year for a total of six people.

Other features often included in paid plans from other companies are add-ons with Keeper. For example, the company’s BreachWatch feature is a paid add-on to alert you about compromises.

nordpass

NordVPN is a well-known brand for its VPN service, so we also looked at NordPass as a password manager. Like Keeper, its free tier limits you to one device at a time and is very limited.

The paid version is the most expensive on our list: $60 per year. It allows up to six devices and includes a password-strength checker and a data breach service.

Like most others, you’ll need to set two passwords – your normal account login password, and a “master password” in case you forget your account password. All your information is encrypted before being backed up on Nord servers, so the master password needs to be stored securely.

One feature of NordPass is the actual “password inheritance” feature. You can designate a trusted family member to access your safe in the event of your incapacitation or death.

The service also has paid tiers that are really targeted more at businesses. Under the business plan, employee accounts are free, but if an employee is let go, administrators can transfer those logins to another employee.

We find it annoying that there’s no option to combine the benefits of NordVPN with NordPass, other than paying for both. NordPass also doesn’t offer a family plan, only individual options.

