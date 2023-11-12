Six fire engines were called to extinguish the fire after police closed the roads.

The road is closed from the junction with School Lane.

The fire broke out around 3pm, but it is not yet clear which business premises the fire broke out in and there are no details on whether anyone has been injured as a result of the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We are currently in place at a road closure on Golden Hill Lane from the junction with School Lane in Leyland.

“The road is closed due to the fire and we expect it will remain closed for some time.

“We will provide updates once approval is granted and thank you in advance for your patience.”

🚨 🚨 🚨 Road Closed 🚨 🚨 🚨 We are currently at the scene of a road closure on Golden Hill Lane from the junction with School Lane in Leyland. The road is closed due to fire. We will provide updates as soon as approval is received and thank you in advance for your patience. pic.twitter.com/KkNtFrfXTA – South Ribble Police (@SthRibblePolice) 11 November 2023

A spokesman for the fire service said: “At 3.10pm on November 11, six fire engines from Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Preston and Chorley, a Stinger appliance from Skelmersdale as well as a command unit from Fulwood attended a commercial Fire in building in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland.

“The incident involved a commercial building approximately 20×30 meters in size.

“Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and a positive pressure ventilation unit and a gas meter to extinguish the fire.

“There is heavy smoke in the area. If you are affected, please keep windows and doors closed.”

“Crews are expected to be in attendance for several hours.”

We are currently attending a fire at a commercial building off Golden Hill Lane. #Leyland, Keep your windows and doors closed if you are affected by smoke. Please stay away from the area while we deal with this incident.https://t.co/9qRJWoNLDg – Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (@LancashireFRS) 11 November 2023

