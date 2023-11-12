November 12, 2023
Six fire engines were called to extinguish the fire after police closed the roads.


The junction of School Lane and Golden Hill Lane <i>(Image: Google Maps)</i>“bad-src=’src=’></p> <p>Junction of School Lane and Golden Hill Lane (Image: Google Maps)</p> <p>Police have closed a road following a massive fire at a commercial property.</p> <p>Emergency services including six fire engines are currently at the scene of the fire on Golden Hill Lane in Leyland.</p> <p>People are being asked to keep their windows and doors closed if they see or smell smoke.</p><div class=

The road is closed from the junction with School Lane.

The fire broke out around 3pm, but it is not yet clear which business premises the fire broke out in and there are no details on whether anyone has been injured as a result of the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We are currently in place at a road closure on Golden Hill Lane from the junction with School Lane in Leyland.

“The road is closed due to the fire and we expect it will remain closed for some time.

“We will provide updates once approval is granted and thank you in advance for your patience.”

A spokesman for the fire service said: “At 3.10pm on November 11, six fire engines from Leyland, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Preston and Chorley, a Stinger appliance from Skelmersdale as well as a command unit from Fulwood attended a commercial Fire in building in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland.

“The incident involved a commercial building approximately 20×30 meters in size.

“Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and a positive pressure ventilation unit and a gas meter to extinguish the fire.

“There is heavy smoke in the area. If you are affected, please keep windows and doors closed.”

“Crews are expected to be in attendance for several hours.”

