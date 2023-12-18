Six female founders share leadership insights from their mentors

Success in business takes a village. Women-owned businesses are increasingly underfunded, with only a fraction of VC funding going towards them.

There are many contributing factors that need to be tackled to achieve equality for female entrepreneurs – from increasing the number of women on boards to encouraging women to apply for funding and support themselves more. Just as men apply for jobs when they only meet 60% of the qualifications, but women only apply if they meet 100% of the qualifications – the same imbalance can be seen in funding applications. However, this is only part of the problem.

Hardly any entrepreneur will move ahead without various supports around him. Having a mentor and staying connected with other business owners who have faced similar daily challenges through organizations like the Entrepreneurs Association (17,500+ members globally) is essential.

Entrepreneurs’ Organization Queensland spoke to six female members of the organization about the most important and influential lessons their mentors taught them.

Kate Seow, co-founder and CEO of BeFitFood and member of Entrepreneurs’ Association Melbourne

My female business guru was Janine Ellis. He told me to ‘work slow and fire fast’ and he used an analogy that ‘one rotten apple can ruin the whole bunch’. He also believed that there are two types of people and he classified them based on their approach either those who are VERB (Victim, Entitled, Defend, Blame) and those who are SOAR (Solution, Ownership, Accountability, Responsibility) will do.

I have never forgotten this advice because I believe I am more ‘grey’ rather than ‘black and white’ when it comes to decision making. So, when it comes to ‘off-boarding’ team members who are not a good fit due to my strong dislike of conflict, I will often delay, however, I will always look for employees who have a ‘SOAR’ attitude. Is because it was easy. Avoid people with a ‘verb’ approach by using a good interview technique and a strong line of inquiry about previous employment.

Alicia Cook, Founder of Emerson Health and Entrepreneurs Organization Melbourne Member

I am still practicing it. EO assigned me the most talented mentor I could have asked for… and Caroline is constantly asking me, “What did I say no to?” To be honest, it’s a daily struggle, because I want to do more than I have time for. I feel sad whenever I lose an opportunity that seems interesting or challenging!

Cindy Lever, Managing Director of Moto Fashion and member of Entrepreneurs’ Organization Queensland

Acquiring new customers is the only way to grow your business. Focusing on repeat buyers or business will only get you further along, so always make sure a portion of your time is solely focused on customer acquisition.

Belinda Vesey-Brown, Founder of Meet Anandi and member of Entrepreneurs Organization Queensland

I’ve been working on becoming more feminine for some time, when one of my business coaches said to me, “Belinda, you operate with a lot of masculine energy, have you ever thought about how much more feminine you would be if you were yourself?” Were they feminine? Can a woman herself become a business leader?

At the time, I had short hair, wore only pantsuits, and drove a navy, almost black, very masculine-looking car that was fast and confident. This is what I needed to stand out and be seen and heard as a white woman in a male-dominated world.

I was working mostly with over 50 corporates, you know the ones who would put their hands behind their head and lean back in their chair and say, “So how can you help us.” ..” I learned how to take back control of that conversation, how to get them out of that power posture and how to get them to listen to me. It served me, but I lost who I was. I became something that I didn’t like inside at all.

About 10 years ago I started growing my hair longer, wearing more skirts, and sold the car. I began to connect with more empathy as I was trying to figure out who I really am as a female business owner and leader in my sphere of influence.

Today, I am still moving forward and working on making sure I stay true to myself as a female business leader. The lesson I took from this awareness is that it is very important to be yourself and not reflect the qualities I saw in the men competing for the same job. Now I have a different kind of confidence that comes from within rather than trying to reflect it from the outside.

Shivani Gupta, CEO of AskShivani and member of Entrepreneurs Association Queensland

One of my mentors told me to believe in myself and create space before taking big steps. He said that big decisions require space not only to think but also to feel. We also talk about male and female energies. I am a woman with male energy and he is a man with female energy. It is important to balance these. I try to remember the guidance he gave me when making big decisions in business and life. This space gives me the opportunity to connect with my intuition. The balance of energies helps me step more into my feminine when I need to and step more into my masculine when I need to. I also practice saying positive affirmations to myself to build confidence in myself.

Emilia Colliver, Director of Art Pharmacy and Sugar Glider Digital and member of Entrepreneurs Organization Sydney

My female business mentor is Jane Bianchini, the only female founder. She helps me look at various business challenges from a different lens and perspective. One of my favorite quotes from Jen is ‘Sacred cows make the best hamburgers’ which has helped me make difficult decisions on people and business challenges. Jane also believes that business is neither black or white, nor grey, but colors. It energizes me and reminds me that all problems can be solved with a little color.

She constantly reminds me that what I focus on grows which ensures that my energy goes into the right areas of my business to ensure that it continues to thrive. She constantly reminds me that most businesses fail when the founder gives up. So no matter how hard it is to get up and running your own business, I’m determined to never give up!

