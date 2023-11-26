Millions of people donate to support various causes that have had a positive impact on their lives, their loved ones, and their communities. According to the National Philanthropic Trust, Americans are expected to donate $499.33 billion in 2022.

Individuals constituted the largest source of charitable donations, amounting to $319.04 billion, representing 64% of total donations. Other giving includes foundation giving, corporate and bequest giving. Most charitable dollars went to religion, followed by education and human services, then grantmaking, while the health sector received the lowest allocation.

Why should you donate?

Adults whose parents have donated are more likely to donate. According to the National Philanthropic Trust, despite COVID-19 and its consequences, about 86% of affluent households continued their charitable contributions.

Apart from helping the needy, here are some positive effects of donating:

Donating strengthens personal values. People who donate feel better and feel that they are following their moral conscience by helping. According to a Charities Aid Foundation survey, 96% of individuals who donate said they have a moral duty to help other people, a sentiment deeply rooted in their principles and values.

Donating empowers communities. Giving helps people invest in change and make places and spaces look better and more beautiful. It is easy to identify various causes in your immediate environment and support them through charitable donations.

Giving gives your family and friends a chance to learn about generosity. people who look at others Donating to a good cause also makes people more likely to do so. Donating reminds people that they need to support others. As they see you donating, your family may also begin to support the same causes that promote generosity.

Charity can add more meaning to your life. Wealth provides a better standard of living, but you can also use it to build your community and leave a legacy. Giving to charity gives an elevated meaning to your money. You get a chance to express yourself, support causes that are important to your life and change the world around you.

Here are six strategies to use when donating.

1. Involve your financial planner.

Before you donate, you need to understand how much you can give. It is important to include charitable giving in your overall financial planning because it impacts cash flow, taxes, investments, retirement and estate planning. A CFP® professional can help you identify and work toward your charitable and financial goals. A financial planner can help you evaluate your options and identify charitable giving strategies appropriate for your personal and financial situation. Personally, in July 2023, I earned the CAP® designation Chartered Advisor of Philanthropy to help my clients integrate their philanthropic intent into their financial plans. According to the American College of Financial Services, the CAP® program is a graduate-level program that provides clients with the specialized knowledge and tools needed to help them express and pursue their highest aspirations for self, family, and society.

2. Research and understand how different charities operate.

A survey conducted by Fidelity Charitable found that approximately 67% of donors said they needed to be more certain about a charity’s credibility. Before donating, it is important to look for the most effective charities in areas such as education, healthcare, sustainability and gender equality. Websites like Charity Navigator can show how charities use their donations and highlight their work around the world. You can also use GuideStar to get details about a charity before you decide to donate. The information collected will increase your trust in a particular charity and empower you to support its mission.

3. Donate appreciated property.

You can donate without focusing on cash, and that’s through contributing appreciated assets like stocks directly to charity. When you donate stock, you are exempt from paying capital gains taxes on stock appreciation, which increases your donation value while reducing your taxes.

Cash has less tax efficiency and a higher potential for reducing your donation value. About 47% of donors told Fidelity Charitable they would donate more if they received a larger tax deduction.

When you file your federal taxes, you must report your stock donation on IRS Form 8283, which is the form for non-cash charitable contributions. You must submit this form along with your tax return for the year you donated the stock.

Donors can also use donor-advised funds (DAFs) to help donate their appreciated assets. A DAF is a charitable giving vehicle sponsored by a public charity, and its role is to convert appreciated assets into a charitable fund. The advantage of using the DAF program is that you can eliminate the 20% capital gains tax rate and possibly the Medicare surcharge, aka IRMAA, that you would have incurred if you sold the stock and then Donated the proceeds to charity.

There are no contribution limits on how much individuals and families can donate to a DAF. Some DAF sponsors may require a minimum initial contribution or a minimum grant amount. Grants need to be approved by the DAF sponsor. DAFs may also offer the ability to make anonymous grants.

4. Disinvestment of private interests through DAF.

Your financial advisor can help you develop a strategy for donating non-publicly traded interests to a charity before divesting. (Non-publicly traded interests include alternative investments, restricted stock units (RSUs), S Corp or C Corp shares, limited partnership interests, and cryptocurrencies, among others.)

For example, let’s say you have a family-owned business that you want to sell. In that case, it is better to donate all or part of the privately held interests to charity before disinvestment.

You may also consider a bunching strategy where you roll over several years’ worth of charitable donations into one tax year. In this situation, you cannot donate anything in previous years. Your standard deduction could be thousands of dollars more over that multiyear period, meaning you’ll save more money.

5. Take advantage of high-income years.

If you have experienced a year with high income, it is advisable to take advantage of charitable contributions. Donating to a DAF will help you reduce your taxable income. When using a DAF, your contributions can be reinvested, allowing you to earn money tax-free and have more money for charity.

6. Consider a qualified charitable distribution.

Anyone age 70½ or older can take a qualified charitable distribution (QCD), especially if they have an IRA. QCDs, also known as IRA charitable rollovers, allow individuals to meet their required minimum distributions (RMDs) by directing up to $100,000 to one or more qualified charities. QCDs do not increase taxable income, and they can help clients avoid tax bracket creep and reduce the chance of disqualifying you for certain tax deductions or tax credits. Lowering your taxable income can also lower your Medicare premiums and reduce taxes on your Social Security benefits.

Donating to charities helps you support their causes and make an impact on the community. An intentional approach that integrates financial planning, estate planning, and tax planning can support inspiring charitable organizations and create a powerful legacy.

