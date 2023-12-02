Sister Wives' Janelle Brown unveils jaw-dropping weight loss in skintight jeans & blazer in new video with BFF Christine

JANELLE Brown has shown off her stunning weight loss in a new video.

On Sunday, December 3, the four-part Sister Wives tell-all reunion continues.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown showed off her stunning weight loss in a new video Credit: TLC

Along with her fellow sister wife, Christine sat down to play a holiday version of This or That Credit: TLC

In a new clip posted on TLC’s official Instagram page, Janelle, 54, and BFF Christine, 51, played a holiday-themed version of This or That.

During the game, the former sister wives sat down together to discuss their seasonal favorites including holiday songs, food, and decorations.

Christine showed off her toned legs in a navy blue leather dress while Janelle wore dark jeans, a white blouse, and a beige blazer.

In the comment section, fans praised both Janelle and Christine.

Meanwhile, others thought Janelle “never looked better” after dropping 100 pounds.

‘THEY’RE GLOWING!’

One Sister Wives fan wrote: “You ladies look so good!”

“These ladies are so adorable I’m so proud of Christine and Janelle,” exclaimed another.

A third wrote: “Janelle has never looked better.”

“Janelle and Christine glow and bring such warm great energy,” admitted a fourth.

WORKING UP A SWEAT

Back in October, the TLC personality shared her workout routine after flaunting her stunning weight loss on social media.

Janelle took to her Instagram Reels to share a video of a recent hardcore workout at the gym.

In the clip, the TV personality kneeled on a pilates machine as she leaned far over to the left in an oblique exercise.

Janelle sported black leggings and a gray t-shirt which showed off her much slimmer figure.

Her bright blonde hair was tied back into a short pony as she stretched far to the left.

The mom continued her exercise as the song Get It Girl by Saweetie played in the background.

She captioned her post: “EXERCISE IS FOR EVERY BODY. Here is an experiment for you – go to the gym, park whatever tomorrow. Come home and write down everything everyone else was wearing, what they looked like, were they running, walking, strength training?

“Can’t remember? NEITHER CAN THEY! GUESS WHAT – NO ONE IS PAYING ATTENTION. THEY ARE WORRIED ABOUT THEMSELVES. Strong body = showing up with strength in every other part of your life.”

HER WEIGHT LOSS

In November 2022, The U.S. Sun exclusively reported that the TV personality was already half her former size.

An insider shared: “Janelle has lost a ton of weight. She does not look the same. She’s half the size she was.

“Her numbers have completely changed. She’s got to be at least 100 pounds down.”

NOT HOLDING BACK

Meanwhile, during the first episode of the Sister Wives reunion last week, Janelle mocked her ex-husband, Kody Brown, 54.

The mom of six reacted to a confessional of Kody discussing how she was not in love with him, but only the way he looked.

“So, Janelle’s not in love with me. I think she thinks I’m hot, I got nice pecks and a great six-pack abs, but that’s all she’s interested in,” he revealed in a past episode.

In her own confessional, she said: “I’m like ‘Woah buddy, you’re way missing the boat here.’ There’s way more to a marriage than just physical attraction and I feel like we’re in big danger here.”

Back to the reunion, reunion host Sukanya Krishnan said: “I feel like there’s a real difference between him sitting down with you and having a conversation about your separation than with Christine.”

Janelle responded: “We had all aspects of a marriage and they were healthy.”

“You like his pecks?” Sukanya joked.

Janelle bursted out laughing: “God, could you believe that? There’s so much more to a marriage than that! I don’t know, like, he loves his pecks so much.

“They’re great [but] it’s not what it’s about for me. It’s about emotional connection.”

KODY REACTS

Watching the clip of himself talking about his body, he revealed that the camera crew “missed something.”

He said: “The great pecks and the six-pack abs was all about the fact that Janelle is always seeing me as a physical specimen and as a resource and not ever really dove into my humanity.”

Sukanya then asked him to clarify when he said humanity, that he meant Janelle never saw his vulnerability.

“I felt like a piece of meat,” he said.

A source previously told The U.S. Sun that Janelle lost over 100 pounds Credit: Instagram / life_with_health_and_happiness