Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shocks fans as she shows off much slimmer face after major weight loss in new video

SISTER Wives have pointed out Janelle Brown’s slimmer face in a new video.

Janelle, 53, showed off the results of her diet at a car dealership.

Janelle Brown showed off her slimmer face in a new video Credit: Instagram/janellebrown117

The Sister Wives star canceled her workout due to delays at the car dealership Credit: Instagram/janellebrown117

Janelle pictured during her early days on Sister Wives with her co-stars Credit: Instagram

During an Instagram reel, the Sister Wives star flaunted her voluminous blonde lock and thin cheeks.

She modeled a fitted beige jacket with a floral outfit.

The TLC notable revealed she had canceled her workout session due to the lengthy delays with the car dealer.

Janelle explained: “To give a little credit, my amazing service guy knew I was driving to Vegas, and they saw a nail in my tire and fixed it for free.

“And replaced the batteries in the key fob. So, the time wasn’t completely wasted.”

Although the reality star waited for an oil change, fans jumped to the comments section and cheered her weight loss.

“Hey, at least you look pretty while waiting!” one person said.

Another gushed: “They want to keep you hostage. So they can enjoy your beauty longer!”

“Look at you! glowing!” a user shared as another commented: “You look amazing!! You look so relaxed and give off such good energy.”

A commentator chimed: “You’re losing weight! Especially the weight of that Kody! Looking good!”

HER WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY

In November 2022, The U.S. Sun exclusively revealed that the star dropped to half her former size.

An insider revealed: “Janelle has lost a ton of weight. She does not look the same. She’s half the size she was.”

While shedding about 100 pounds, the TV personality revealed her diet consisted of healthy eating and using Plexus Slim Pink Drink and the Plexus MetaBurn.

Fans have speculated that her weight loss journey came after her relationship breakdown with ex-husband Kody Brown, 54.

Last year, the U.S. Sun reported that Janelle and Kody separated after about 29 years of marriage.

With co-stars Christine, 51, and Meri, 52, also calling it quits, Kody is down to one wife: Robyn, 44.

NEW ROMANCE?

On Saturday, the TV personality mentioned her single status in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Janelle is currently not seeking a love interest after her split with Kody.

She shared: “My children really are my thing, right? I’m really wrapped up and focused on them.

“I’m trying now to bring some of the things I’ve always wanted to fruition.

“So, that’s where my passion and my energy is lying right now – with my children and some of these projects I’m trying to bring forward.”

Janelle concluded: “I sort of feel like if I were to meet somebody it would have to be super organic.”

Janelle has been showing off her weight loss journey Credit: Instagram/janellebrown117

Janelle pictured with her ex Kody Brown Credit: TLC