Sir William Lewis expected to be knocked out of the telegraph race

Sir William is attempting to assemble a consortium to bid for The Telegraph – Larry Lettera/Camera 1/Dow Jones

Former editor Sir William Lewis is expected to drop out of the race to acquire The Telegraph after Jeff Bezos was appointed chief executive of The Washington Post.

Sir William, who was editor between 2006 and 2010, is trying to assemble a consortium to bid for The Telegraph in the ongoing auction by Goldman Sachs on behalf of Lloyds Banking Group.

However, it was revealed this weekend that he will take over as chief executive and publisher of The Washington Post in January.

The appointment follows months of discussions between Sir William and Mr Bezos, which initially focused on a potential investment in The Telegraph but shifted to focus on the Amazon founder’s need for new leadership at The Washington Post.

Mr Bezos acquired the newspaper, best known for its role in exposing the Watergate scandal, for $250 million in 2013, but has struggled to cope with persistent losses and remain competitive with its larger rival, The New York Times. Who broke the news of Sir William’s appointment.

The Washington Post is on track to lose $100 million (£81 million) this year and recently announced 240 job cuts.

Sir William said he was “thrilled and humbled to be at the helm of this, both as a media executive and former reporter”.

Sources close to him said it is highly unlikely to bid for The Telegraph in the current auction due to the scale of the immediate challenge, although acquisitions and international expansion are part of The Washington Post’s long-term plans. The formal sale process for The Telegraph began two weeks ago and is expected to last a few weeks into next year.

Sir William, 54, is also expected to step down as chief executive of The News Movement, a start-up producing news for youth on TikTok and YouTube. Recruiters are looking for a “Gen Z” candidate to lead the enterprise.

In the run-up to his appointment by Mr Bezos, Sir William, who received a knighthood in Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list after serving as an adviser to the former prime minister, was also in talks with other investors to make a bid. . Wire.

According to investment banking sources, they included Theo Kyriakou, scion of a Greek shipping dynasty and chairman of media owner Antenna Group. Mr Kyriakou did not respond to a request for further information.

Sir William’s expected withdrawal has left well-known bidders including GB News co-owner Sir Paul Marshall and Daily Mail publisher DMGT behind.

Others expressing interest include local newspaper publisher National World, Belgian group Mediahuis, German giant Axel Springer and Czech gas tycoon Daniel Kratinsky. Rupert Murdoch has also taken off his hat, but the intelligence gathering operation faces significant regulatory hurdles and skepticism.

Former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, who heads a media investment fund called Redbird IMI, declined to comment on his rumored interest in a Financial Times interview published Friday. It is believed that other interested parties are also on the radar.

The Barclay family, which lost control of The Telegraph to Lloyds after a protracted dispute over loans over more than £1bn secured against the publisher, is also looking for a comeback. He has offered £1 billion to buy back debts from the Middle East in exchange for control of The Telegraph.

A court in the British Virgin Islands heard a barrister for Lloyds describe the approach as “flannel served up at the last minute” and “not at all credible”.

Sir William will return to the top job of US news media after taking over the reins of Rupert Murdoch-owned publisher Dow Jones.

She is part of a wave of British executives called for to accelerate digital transformation over the past year, including Emma Tucker as editor of The Wall Street Journal and former BBC director general Mark Thompson as chairman of CNN. Are.

