Sir Richard Branson plans to challenge Eurostar

The attempt to take over Eurostar would be a show of regained strength for Sir Richard after his business empire nearly collapsed during the pandemic – Paul Ellis/AFP

Sir Richard Branson is preparing a bid to break Eurostar’s monopoly on Channel Tunnel rail services, The Telegraph can reveal.

The billionaire is planning a rival operation and a return to Britain’s rail sector, four years after the Virgin Trains business ceased operations in Britain.

It is understood that former Virgin Trains boss Phil Whittingham has been tasked with leading Sir Richard’s challenge to Eurostar, which is in the early stages. However, sources said preparations were already underway for one of the balloon enthusiasts’ signature publicity stunts at St Pancras International.

Mr Whittingham is in discussions with infrastructure officials over the potential route, which currently runs from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

He worked for the Virgin Trains franchise for 22 years, but left for First Group in 2019. Mr Whittingham was later made managing director of Avanti, but left late last year after timetable failures sparked anger among passengers and politicians.

An industry source said Virgin “will have a strong chance of being successful” on any cross-Channel route, given its experience of running UK Trains franchises from 1997 to 2019. The attack on Eurostar’s monopoly will be a reminder of 73-year-old Sir Richard’s successful campaign. Open transatlantic airline routes first dominated by British Airways.

A Virgin spokesperson said: “Virgin does not comment on rumor or speculation.”

The possibility of Sir Richard calling off cross-Channel travel comes just weeks after Spanish company Evoline revealed plans for a new service to challenge Eurostar.

Evoline and Virgin are among a group of contenders exploring new services in France and beyond, with two more new bidders expected in the coming weeks.

It comes amid liberalization of train networks in Europe, making it easier for challengers to bid for new services. The high-speed rail network in Europe is now open access, meaning companies not operating routes can bid for space on the tracks, following new EU rules in 2016.

The effort to take on Eurostar would be a show of regained strength for Sir Richard after his business empire nearly collapsed during the pandemic.

He said earlier this year that he had lost around £1.5bn due to Covid, which was caused by the grounding of Virgin Atlantic planes due to lockdown restrictions.

His satellite launch rocket company Virgin Orbit also filed for bankruptcy in the US in April – following its failed mission from Cornwall.

However, his fortunes took a hit last month when he was successful in a High Court dispute against US train operator Brightline.

Virgin successfully sued Brightline for £100 million in 2020 after the UK company canceled its deal to use the brand – just 18 months after a deal was signed. Brightline is understood to be preparing to appeal the decision.

As for Eurostar, the high-speed rail service firm has held a relative monopoly on rail journeys from London to Paris since its launch in 1994. Campaigners have long argued for greater competition on cross-Channel routes to drive down fares. For passengers.

Evoline claims it has struck a deal with French manufacturer Alstom to buy 12 high-speed trains – Vincent Isor/Zuma Press

The 31-mile Channel Tunnel, through which the Eurostar passes, is owned by infrastructure company Getlink.

Getlink declined to comment on Virgin’s potential plans, but said it would “welcome an increase in traffic through the Channel Tunnel, whether from the current incumbent, Eurostar, or new entrants to the market”.

So far, only Evoline has formally declared interest in the Eurostar Challenger. The start-up is owned by the wealthy Spanish Cosman family and backed by French and British investors.

It has vowed to shake up the market with a “competitively priced” rail service and last month claimed it had struck a deal with French manufacturer Alstom to buy 12 high-speed trains that will start running from the UK to Europe by 2025. Can do. ,

However, just days later Alstom downplayed this and insisted that no agreement had been reached.

Evoline was incorporated just last year and its directors include Felipe and Amalia Cosman. They are part of the deeply private Cosman family, whose estate dates back to the 18th century. In 2005, the Cosmans became the largest shareholder in National Express, now called Mobico.

Evolyn has been contacted for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com